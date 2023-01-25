Hi-Fi Rush: Release Date, Soundtrack, Xbox Game Pass, and More

Hi-Fi Rush is a new game from Tango Gameworks, the development team behind Ghostwire Tokyo and The Evil Within. It is a high-action rhythm game that is available now on Xbox Series X|S and PC. Oh, and it is on Game Pass. Here is everything we know about Hi-Fi Rush!

Hi-Fi Rush Release Date

As announced at the Xbox Developer Direct, Hi-Fi Rush is available now! That’s right! A game that nobody has heard of until very recently is fully out and playable right now.

This is extremely uncommon since teasers, showcases, and leaks are all common occurrences that can be expected before a game releases. While there were a few rumors about Hi-Fi Rush a few days ago, nobody expected it to release today.

Hi-Fi Rush Platforms

Hi-Fi Rush is available on PC and Xbox Series X|S. Sorry PlayStation and last-gen Xbox owners, Hi-Fi Rush is reserved for current-gen hardware.

As stated before, Hi-Fi Rush is an action rhythm game that looks a lot like Sunset Overdrive. If there was a game that is the exact opposite of The Evil Within and Ghostwire Tokyo, it would be Hi-Fi Rush. Which we are all right with!

Hi-Fi Rush Soundtrack

One of the most unique features of Hi-Fi Rush is that it has licensed music. Though we won’t know all of the songs that are on the Hi-Fi Rush soundtrack (the game just came out), we will let you know in a Hi-Fi Rush soundtrack list article in the near future.

And that is everything we know about Hi-Fi Rush right now! We are excited to get our hands on this new game from Tango Gameworks. In fact, I’m ending this article early to download Hi-Fi Rush now. See ya!

Hi-Fi Rush is available now on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2023