All Songs Included in Hi-Fi Rush

After you’re done reeling about the new Hi-Fi Rush news including that it is available today on Game Pass, you’ll most likely want to know what songs are in the game. Since Hi-Fi Rush is an action rhythm game, it needs to have great music. And the good news is that it does! Here are all of the songs in Hi-Fi Rush.

All Hi-Fi Rush Songs Explained

The great thing about Hi-Fi Rush is that it has licensed music. So instead of cheesy songs that were made specifically for Hi-Fi Rush, there are songs from familiar artists like Nine Inch Nails and The Black Keys.

Note that if you want to stream Hi-Fi Rush, there is a streamer mode that replaces the licensed music with original songs so that you don’t get takedown notices.

We don’t know all of the songs in Hi-Fi just yet since it just came out, but as we play through the game, we will update this list. We know that the first song in Hi-Fi Rush is “Lonely Boy” by The Black Keys which is an absolute banger and the perfect theme music for Chai.

Once we play through the game, we will update this article to reflect all of the songs that are available in Hi-Fi Rush. For now, we’ve heard that the bands that have music in Hi-Fi Rush are as follows:

Nine Inch Nails

The Black Keys

The Prodigy

The Joy Formidable

Number Girl

Wolfgang Gartner

Zwan

With so many great songs to rock out to, Hi-Fi Rush is an absolute thrill ride to play through. We are enjoying our time with it and hope you try it out as well since it is free for Game Pass subscribers. While you might discover some cool new music, you can also rock out to songs you may already know in Hi-Fi Rush.

Hi-Fi Rush is available now on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2023