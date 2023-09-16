All Voice Actors in Payday 3

Image: Starbreeze

Do you ever wonder who’s behind the mask of your favorite Payday characters? In this article, we look at all confirmed voice actors appearing in Payday 3, from classics like Dallas to the gang’s newest addition, Pearl. Mask up, and let’s see what we’re dealing with.

Every Character’s Voice Actor in Payday 3

Whether you’re accustomed to Dallas’ yelling or adore Wolf’s Yorkshire accent (no bias here), you’ll be delighted to know that almost all returning Payday 2 heisters are portrayed by their original talent in Payday 3. Here’s the complete list of every voice actor for all six playable heisters.

Who Voices Dallas in Payday 3?

Simon Kerr reprises his role as Dallas in Payday 3.

Kerr has provided Dallas’ iconic voice since Payday: The Heist — the very first entry in the franchise. Kerr typically lends his sonorous voice to documentaries, movie trailers, and adverts rather than video games.

Who Voices Hoxton in Payday 3?

Pete Gold also returns as the voice of Hoxton in Payday 3.

Like Hoxton himself, Gold hails from Sheffield in England. For roles that don’t require as much expletives, Gold’s voice is well-known in the UK through TV campaigns and documentaries.

Who Voices Chains in Payday 3?

Damion Poiter voices Chains in Payday 3.

While Howard Thompson voiced Chains in Payday: The Heist, Damion Poiter has portrayed him since Payday 2 and its accompanying live-action web series. Poiter portrayed Thanos in The Avengers (2012) post-credit scene and has appeared in several television shows and movies.

For Halo fans out there, Damion Poiter provided the motion capture for Sargeant Johnson and The Arbiter in Halo 2 Anniversary and Atriox in Halo Wars 2.

Who Voices Wolf in Payday 3?

Nicklas Berglund portrays Wolf in Payday 3, replacing Ulf Andersson.

Berglund is an actor best known for Swedish dubs of television and movies. Some notable voice-acting gigs include Leonardo in Rise of TNMT, Bo-Lin in Legend of Korra, and both Luke and Anakin Skywalker in Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles.

Why Did Ulf Andersson Stop playing Wolf?

Ulf Andersson founded Overkill Studios (Payday’s developer) with his brother, Bo Andersson. The two had a falling out following the release of Payday 2, causing Ulf to leave both Overkill and his role as Wolf.

Who Voices Joy in Payday 3?

Joy is voiced by Siu-See Hung in Payday 3, returning from Payday 2.

Hung is primarily a stage actress, performing in West End London theatres. She also regularly voices characters in children’s TV shows, such as Fireman Sam and Thomas & Friends.

Who Voices Pearl in Payday 3?

Pearl, a brand-new heister debuting in Payday 3, is voiced by Rebecca LaChance.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 fans will recognize LaChance as Sena, while others may be more familiar with Jessica in Arknights. LaChance also performs, sings, narrates Audiobooks, and lends her voice to other video game characters.

- This article was updated on September 15th, 2023