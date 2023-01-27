All Voice Actors in Redfall: Full Voice Cast Explained

Redfall has some character voices which will be highly recognized across the gaming community so there will no doubt be many people wondering exactly who these voices are. While you’re waiting to get your hands on the game when you can, it will be great to research all of these factors. This article will take you through everything you need to know about the Redfall voice actors.

Every Voice Actor in Redfall

There are four main protagonists in the experience and these characters are fully voiced by great voice actors who have taken the opportunity to voice them for Arkane Studios. All of the voice actors are listed below with their character names on the left-hand side of the list.

Devinder Crousley — Kamal Khan

— Kamal Khan Jacob Boyer — Yuri Lowenthal

— Yuri Lowenthal Layla Ellison — Queen Noveen (Noveen Crumbie)

— Queen Noveen (Noveen Crumbie) Remi De La Rosa — Adriana Isabel

Isabel has voiced in another game called Pagan Online among other works over time and Lowenthal has been a prominent name throughout games’ voice acting with their voice work of Peter Parker in the 2018 Marvel’s Spiderman among many other titles.

Khan has also had some experience doing voice work in games, most notably Destruction All-Stars and Fallout 76 — they have also played parts in various TV series over the years. Finally, Noveen has again had a breadth of actress/voice work throughout both games, TV series, and a podcast.

Will There Be More Voice Actors in Redfall Over Time?

It is unknown as of yet but there is a possibility that more content will be added to the game with extra voices present. This means that there could be even more names added to this list of voices. A great voice actor can bring out the best in any character and their work should never be less valued than other work on characters.

No matter what character you are planning to listen to the most, one thing that is certain is that you will be getting used to all of the heroes within the game.

Redfall will be released on May 2, 2023, for Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 27th, 2023