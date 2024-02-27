Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re looking for a challenge in Last Epoch, I might have some formidable foes for you to test your might. In this guide, you’ll find all Void Horrors locations in Last Epoch.

Void Horrors are menacing entities that pose a significant challenge to players. These hostile creatures have powerful melee attacks and a special Void Explosion skill in which it throws an explosive void projectile at its foes. These creatures add an extra layer of threat and excitement to the game, making each encounter a test of the player’s skill and strategy. If that’s what you’re looking for, check below where to find them.

Where to Find All Void Horrors in Last Epoch

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Whether you want to take a break from dungeons, test your masteries, or complete an objective involving these creatures, check below all the locations where you can find Void Horrors in Last Epoch:

The Forsaken Trail

The Forsaken Trail is a desolate path in the Central Valley filled with danger, including the presence of Void Horrors. Navigate this path with caution and be prepared for a potential encounter with these creatures.

The Surface

The Surface is another location in the Central Valley where Void Horrors roam. Exposed to the elements, this area serves as a hunting ground for these entities, making it a challenging environment for players.

Lotus Halls

The Lotus Hall is located in the Temple of Eterra. Within the grand Lotus Halls, Void Horrors can be found lurking in its corridors. Despite the hall’s grandeur, danger is ever-present with the Void Horrors roaming around.

The Arena

You can reach The Arena from Champion’s Gate, which is situated to the west-southwest of Heoborea via Kolheim Pass. From the starting point, head north and enter through a crimson portal. The Arena, a battleground testing skill and endurance, is another location where Void Horrors can be found. Among the many challenges that await combatants here, Void Horrors stand out as one of the most formidable.

- This article was updated on February 26th, 2024