Among Us Crossplay: How to Play With Friends on Other Platforms

Among Us was such a huge hit in the late Summer and early Fall seasons of 2020 despite being out since 2018. Its boom in popularity gave it a second chance at life, bringing in major expansions and even console ports. In an age where console brands are playing nice by adding crossplay, Among Us was a part of that. Here is how to partake in it.

How to join friends via Crossplay on Among Us

It’s a simple task to join others on other platforms, including Switch, Xbox, and PS4. You or a friend has to start up a lobby. From there, select the rules you want to play like player count, map, number of impostors, and such. Once the lobby is created, privacy settings do not matter.

The code that appears on the bottom of the screen can be used by anyone, regardless of platform. Depending on voice chat settings, you may need to resort to using the in-game text chat or use external means of communication.

Crossplay is expanded to every platform that Among Us is on, including mobile. Though, for mobile, you’ll need to make sure your game is updated to the latest build to ensure you can connect online.

How to enable or disable Crossplay on Among Us

You actually cannot mess with any settings regarding crossplay in the game. It’s a feature that is always on. Don’t worry since people don’t have outright advantages on this game like there would be like in a shooter game for example. When you play Among Us online in public lobbies, you are also connecting to people across all other available platforms.

Linking accounts

There is a link account option in-game. Just click the Account option on the main menu. Click Link Account and the game will give you a personal code that you’ll need to input on their account linking page on the InnerSloth website. There, you can link your account on PC via Steam or Epic, as well as on Google Play, Apple, Xbox Live, itch.io, and Nintendo Switch.

Unfortunately, it seems that you cannot link your account with Sony. It is also not surprising, given that this isn’t the first instance where there are limitations with Sony and crossplay.

Among Us is out now on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Epic Games and Steam. The game is also on mobile, but it’s also free.