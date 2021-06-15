The Among Us June update is finally here, bringing 15 player lobbies, new player colors, and much more to the game. This is the second major update for Among Us this year, following the Airship update that added the game’s first post-launch map back in March. Not only does it fix a wide array of bugs, but it also changes the game’s art style, adds controller support on mobile, and features a new kill screen meeting menu that keeps track of who dies between rounds. Here’s everything you need to know about the Among Us June update.

Among Us June Update Patch Notes

An improved art style (subtle, but cleaner and easier for us to animate) – 4K BEAN GRAPHICS ARE THE FUTURE.

4K BEAN GRAPHICS ARE THE FUTURE. 6 brand new colors: Tan, Gray, Banana, Rose, Maroon, and Coral — I have seen absolute blood baths in the comments section of people claiming Rose and Banana for their mains. Be safe out there. The pastel stans are thirsty for their cute colours, and rightfully so. (Also I know these colours are not super colourblind friendly – we want to move away from colours being the main way people identify Crewmates, so hang tight!)

— Yay! A new kill screen meeting menu that indicates who died between rounds — Yeah that’s right I know you don’t keep track of who dies!! This is a call out to you Steve. (I don’t know a Steve but whoever is named Steve must be really freaked out right now.)

😀 If you have the “Stabilize Steering” task, bop the horn to honk it. Most important update in my humble opinion. And various bug fixes: The shop works in multiple languages again Right Hand Man skin kill animation makes the WEEEEH sound again Kick/Ban icon remains persistent on screen if chat is open after voting ends Made it more clear you can change the chat type (Free Chat VS Quick Chat) in the game settings if you are logged in Various localization fixes Players will stop moving when meetings are called



Several new features for Among Us were announced during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 conference, but these new modes and additions will not be coming to the game until later this year. The fifth map was teased with a small screenshot, and a new Hide n’ Seek mode was shown off. New roles were also announced, giving players new ways to play besides the usual Crewmate and Imposter roles. Also, Among Us will be coming to Xbox and PlayStation consoles sometime in 2021. Innersloth has released a roadmap outlining upcoming Among Us features, so check that out if you want to see everything coming to the game in the future.

Among Us is available now on PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.