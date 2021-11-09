Among Us November 9th Update Patch Notes: New Roles and Cosmicubes

A new update is available today, November 9, for Among Us, and it’s one of the biggest updates that the game has ever seen. Among Us exploded onto the scene last year after an incredibly quiet initial release, and it has only grown in popularity since. The game has received an all-new Airship map, received a Nintendo Switch port, and will be making its way to PlayStation and Xbox consoles later this year. Ahead of the PS4 and Xbox launch, however, a new update has been released that adds multiple new roles to the game along with a new progression system. Here’s everything new in the November 9 update for Among Us.

Among Us November 9 Update Patch Notes

This update is currently rolling out across PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. It’s currently unknown if the PlayStation and Xbox versions of Among Us will launch with this update available.

New Roles

A whole new level of gameplay is here. These 4 brand new Roles add a ton of complexity and new gameplay to the social deduction mechanics you know and love! More information can be found in the Lobby Settings, but here’s a quick rundown:

Crewmate Roles

Scientist: Access vitals at any time. Complete tasks to recharge your battery.

Access vitals at any time. Complete tasks to recharge your battery. Engineer: Can use the vents.

Can use the vents. Guardian Angel: Cast a protection shield around the remaining Crewmates.

Impostor Role

Shapeshifter: Disguise yourself by morphing into any other Crewmate.

And like most of our game settings, these Roles are completely customizable! Add or remove whatever you like, change the probability, and even alter individual abilities

Comicubes

You: Wants more cosmetics, collabs with other games, and progression.

Us: Wants to give everyone more things, needs to survive and pay for server costs, and do more cool stuff.

Cosmicubes are a new way for you to get exclusive cosmetics and show off your gear! Space bean drip, as they say.

Here’s what this includes:

Brand new customization options – both free and paid. Visor cosmetics and special name plates make it even more fun to change up your look, plus additional pets, hats, and skins.

Cosmicubes and unlockable cosmetics. Even more themed items are now unlockable via our new branching Cosmicube system! Play the game, gather resources, and reap the rewards of your murde– uh, I mean, tasks. Cosmicubes are a special feature for Among Us! There will be both paid and free varieties, and have more premium sets of themed items.

All cosmetics are purely visual and do not have any effect on gameplay or gameplay options. You might have noticed that the game is free on mobile with no ads (we’re working on getting the ads to be a better, safer experience), and you know the PC and Switch version is $4.99. To keep the game going, servers running, and give everyone more free cosmetic options, we’re excited for the Cosmicube update! And then if anyone feels like supporting us, then the paid cosmetic option is there too.

If you bought DLC cosmetics from the Steam store or on mobile, no worries – those will be transferred over. You should get an in-game pop up showing you how to connect your cosmetics with your account. Keep in mind you can only do this once.

How exactly does it work?

There are several different types of resources you can gather, and each one does something special:

Cosmicubes : Special cosmetic cubes that have themed items you unlock via a branching path. These items tend to be more special or detailed. Different Cosmicubes are bought using Beans or Stars, but their contents can only be unlocked by earning Pods through gameplay.

: Special cosmetic cubes that have themed items you unlock via a branching path. These items tend to be more special or detailed. Different Cosmicubes are bought using Beans or Stars, but their contents can only be unlocked by earning Pods through gameplay. Beans : Resource awarded through normal online gameplay! Use it to redeem cosmetics and some Cosmicubes in the store. Free and very bean shaped.

: Resource awarded through normal online gameplay! Use it to redeem cosmetics and some Cosmicubes in the store. Free and very bean shaped. Stars : This is our Premium Currency resource, bought with cold hard cash. You can buy these in the game and use it to purchase special items and some Cosmicubes.

: This is our Premium Currency resource, bought with cold hard cash. You can buy these in the game and use it to purchase special items and some Cosmicubes. Pods : Gathered through gameplay IF AND ONLY IF you have a Cosmicube activated . Each Cosmicube has a different type of Pod associated with its contents, and Pods cannot be transferred between Cosmicubes.

: Gathered through gameplay IF AND ONLY IF you have a Cosmicube . Each Cosmicube has a different type of Pod associated with its contents, and Pods cannot be transferred between Cosmicubes. XP: Experience given based on playtime – will only be used for character leveling, which provides multiplier bonuses for Beans and Pods earned whenever you gain a new level.

Currency can always be stored for later, and we’ll be constantly releasing new items as we get more updates and partnerships in the future.

Account Linking, Achievements, and More

New items and XP means a need to be able to aggregate and link your Among Us account to different platforms! For most platforms, you’ll be able to log in, link, and save your progress and cosmetics using the same account.

Please read the in-game instructions VERY carefully to make sure you don’t overwrite the wrong account!

Exception: Stars purchased on Nintendo Switch™ will only be usable on that system. In the future, Pods & Beans earned on Switch can be shared across most systems. It’s not currently available with this update, but we’re working on it!

Additionally, there are some controller changes in this update.

The Vent action is no longer attached to the main action button. In order to vent, press V on the keyboard, or Right Shoulder Button on controllers.

Sabotage is no longer attached to the main action button. In order to access the sabotage map, Impostors can simply open up their map, using the Tab key on keyboards or Left Trigger on controllers.

If you have a special role, the action for that role is accessed via the F key on keyboards, or Right Trigger on controllers. This includes the Engineer’s vent ability.

Achievements will be available on platforms that have them! Here’s what you need to know:

Stats that affect your achievements will persist across all linked platforms (essentially your stats are linked to your player ID)

You need to perform the actual action that would unlock that achievement to trigger it on another platform. Fake achievement example to explain: If you got a 50 card swipe achievement on Steam and want that to unlock on iOS, you would need to do the card swipe task one more time in iOS to get the achievement.



What can you look forward to next? Among Us for Xbox and PlayStation will launch on December 14, so you can expect a whole new crew to join us in space! There might be EVEN MORE announcements in between that…

We still have plenty of things we want to add into the game like the next map, more roles, and other gameplay features too. But for now, happy venting!

Among Us is available now on PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. The game is coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles on December 14.