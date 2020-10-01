Animal Crossing – All Halloween DIY Recipes

Halloween is almost here in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but you can start celebrating spooky season early by crafting Spooky Set DIY items. By growing pumpkins, you can craft new Halloween themed items to get your island ready for the festivities on October 31. There are all different kinds of pumpkins to collect, so you’ll have to get started early if you want everything to look the way you want it by the time Halloween rolls around. Here are all the Spooky Set DIY recipes for the Halloween update in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

All Spooky Halloween Items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Item Required Materials Spooky Arch Hardwood x10

Clay x3

Orange Pumpkin x10 Spooky Candy Set Orange Pumpkin x1

Candy x3 Spooky Carriage Wood x20

Softwood x20

Hardwood x20

Iron Nugget x10

Orange Pumpkin x30 Spooky Chair Orange Pumpkin x3

Softwood x3 Spooky Fence Orange Pumpkin x3

Iron Nugget x5 Spooky Garland Iron Nugget x1

Clay x1

Orange Pumpkin x1 Spooky Lantern Orange Pumpkin x4 Spooky Lantern Set Orange Pumpkin x3 Spooky Standing Lamp Hardwood x5

Clay x1

Orange Pumpkin x3 Spooky Table Orange Pumpkin x14

Softwood x10 Spooky Table Setting Iron Nugget x1

Clay x1

Orange Pumpkin x1 Spooky Tower Orange Pumpkin x7 Spooky Wand Star Fragment x3

Spooky Lantern x1 Spooky Rug Give Villagers Candy on Halloween Spooky Flooring Give Villagers Candy on Halloween Spooky Wall Give Villagers Candy on Halloween

Most of the Spooky Set items can be crafted from pumpkins and other materials, but if you want the Spooky Wall, Spooky Flooring, or Spooky Rug, you’ll have to wait until Halloween and give your villagers some Candy.