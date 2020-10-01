Animal Crossing – How to Grow Pumpkins

October is finally here, and that means it’s spooky season in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. To prepare for the Animal Crossing Halloween event, you can grow pumpkins on your island and craft various DIY recipes to get ready for the festivities. Pumpkins take time to grow, it’s best to get started as soon as possible. There are a few different colors of pumpkins, but the orange ones are the most important because they’re used in DIY recipes. The others are just for customization. Here’s how to grow pumpkins in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Grow Pumpkins in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

To grow pumpkins, you need to buy Pumpkin Starts. You can get them from Nook’s Cranny for 280 Bells each, although Leif sells them for half price, only 140 Bells. You can buy them one at a time or in groups of 5, although you don’t save any money by buying in bulk.

You can plant Pumpkin Starts and grow pumpkins anywhere on your island. You don’t need to water them, but if you do water them, they will produce multiple pumpkins. A pumpkin takes three days to fully grow from Pumpkin Start.

Once grown, you can collect a pumpkin from the mature Pumpkin Start. The Pumpkin Start will remain on the ground and continue to grow more, so don’t dig it up or anything. Multiple pumpkins can grow from one Pumpkin Start if you consistently water the plant.

Orange is the default color for pumpkins, and orange pumpkins are used in the Spooky Set DIY recipes. Pumpkins also come in yellow, green, and white, and these different colored pumpkins are used to customize the Spooky Set DIY items. If you plant enough Pumpkin Starts and water them accordingly, you’ll have more than enough pumpkins of each color for all your crafting needs.

While you’re waiting for your pumpkins to grow, don’t forget to buy Halloween candy or look out for the new fish and bugs for October.