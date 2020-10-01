Animal Crossing Candy Guide – How to Get It and What It’s Used For

Halloween is almost here, and you can start buying your Candy in Animal Crossing: New Horizons today. Candy is a limited commodity in Animal Crossing, so you’ll need to stock up early to ensure you have enough for all your friends when Halloween rolls around. Just like most things on the island, you can pick some up from Nook’s Cranny, but there are a few restrictions you’ll have to worry about. There are ways to get Candy without buying it though, but the free method has a bit more work involved. Here’s everything you need to know about Candy in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Get Candy

You can buy Halloween Candy from Nook’s Cranny throughout October. It’s found in the cabinet with the tools. Each piece of Candy costs 180 Bells, but you can only buy one per day. You can time travel to get around this restriction if you so choose.

If you don’t buy any Candy from Nook’s Cranny, you can earn some on Halloween night for free. All you have to do is put on a costume and visit your villagers in their homes. They’ll give you some Candy each time, and you can do this multiple times with each villager to get tons of Candy. You’ll have to wait a few moments before a villager will give you Candy a second time, but if you hit every house on your island, you shouldn’t hit any walls. Sometimes villagers will even give you three pieces of Candy if you get lucky.

What is Candy Used For

Candy can be given to villagers on Halloween night, which begins on October 31 at 5 PM. Jack will show up on your island and your villagers will be wearing their spookiest costumes. You can give Candy to Jack to earn Jack’s costume, and villagers will trade various furniture and items from the Spooky Set with you in exchange for Candy. Stock up and be ready for Halloween so you can earn as many rewards as possible.

Any leftover Candy can be eaten for energy to allow you to destroy rocks and dig up trees. You can also leave it out to attract Ants if you haven’t already caught some for your Critterpedia. October also brings tons of new fish and bugs to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and you can also grow pumpkins this month to craft Spooky Set furniture.