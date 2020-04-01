One of the cool things about Animal Crossing: New Horizons is its use of a real time calendar and seasonal variety of available fish and bugs. As it just became April, there are a bunch of new creatures to catch on your island. And if you’re in the northern hemisphere there’s a really cool one you’ll definitely want to grab. But you’ll need to know where and when if you want this monstrous beast for yourself, or to donate to Blathers’ museum (which you of course should!). Here’s how to catch snapping turtle in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Catch Snapping Turtle

Snapping turtles are one of the new species appering in the northern hemisphere as of April 1st, see the full list of new bugs and fish here. Appearing only between the hours of 9pm and 4am, you actually have a fairly small window of time each day to grab one, relatively speaking. But if you are a late night angler you shouldn’t find it too hard. They are rarer than most fish, but not as tough as a stringfish or coelacanth. All you need to do is watch the rivers, as that’s where snapping turtle spawn.

Whether it’s up on a cliff or down below, they should appear as a fairly large shadow, so get ready to reel in a bunch of black bass on this quest. However, the snapping turtle is worth a hefty 5,000 Bells making it worth tossing some bait out for, or wading through all the somewhat worthless catches.

So that’s how to catch snapping turtle in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Once you have one just drop it off at the museum, or sell it to Nook’s Cranny if you have no soul. But with rarity like this you should have plenty to sell in just a few hours or days.