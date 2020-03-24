Every Animal Crossing game tries to introduce some sort of new gimmick or setting that was not around in the previous games, with Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s gimmick being the new island setting. You will want to start building up the island to have more and more villagers on it, which you can do by going to other random islands and recruiting them. We already told you how to get your first free Nook Miles Ticket, but you are definitely going to need many more as you play through and this guide will explain how you can acquire them.

How To Get More Nook Miles Tickets

While Bells are the main currency for the shop and paying off additional debts to Tom Nook, Nook Miles play a very important role. These are introduced at the start of the game, as your first moving in loan is paid off in Nook Miles. Specifically, you need 5,000 Nook Miles to pay off that loan, which we covered in another guide.

After you pay off your 5,000 Nook Miles directly to Tom Nook, which you should be able to accomplish on day two if you are doing everything you can, this will unlock a new level of shopping known as Nook Miles +. Found at the terminal in Resident Services, you can spend your Nook Miles on plenty of items that cannot be bought elsewhere with Bells.

Once you unlock this, you will not finally have access to Nook Miles Tickets, which are your key to flying to other random islands. Access the Nook Stop terminal and select Nook Shopping. Once there, you will see a Nook Miles Ticket as your first item that you can purchase for 2,000 Nook Miles.

Earning more Nook Miles is easy, as you just keep completing tasks and turning them in with Nook Miles + to add to your total. Once you have enough, buy the ticket and you are good to go. You can even buy your first Nook Miles Ticket before you get the free one from Tom Nook too, so don’t feel like you have to wait if you have the Nook Miles to spare.