Crazy, I mean Jolly Redd is finally coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This art seller’s absence was noticed immediately by many players of previous games, and it was sorely felt as they began completing the early tasks assigned in the game. With the latest update he has made his first appearance, with many more to follow. But while you may be excited for him to arrive, he might not actually do so until you accomplish a few objectives. Here’s how to get Redd to visit your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Get Redd to Visit Your Island

There’s a few things you have to do, and the order may get a bit screwy for some players. Here’s the first thing you definitely have to do though: upgrade your game. You need to be on version 1.2.0 or later for Redd to show up, as that’s what adds all the art featured in the game. Make sure you connect your Switch to the internet and check for an update if you have any trouble with these steps. You can always see what version you’re on in the top right corner when first launching Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

After that you may just get lucky and have Redd show up. If not then you need to speak with Blathers. He’ll tell you that the museum is ready for an upgrade. After this Redd should show up, and then you’ll start to hear people talk about a suspicious character wandering the island. This is Redd. Search the island to find him and speak with him. He’ll explain that he sells art and will offer you one right away. Buy it and speak with him some more and he’ll mention how there’s a secret beach with a boat he may set up shop in.

This is a hint for his future visits, which will come on random days just like other visitors to your island. Just check the beach often and you’ll see the boat show up. Then be sure to check our guide on all his fake art to be sure you buy something genuine.