While each individual Switch is locked to having only one main island, there are endless islands for you to visit thanks to Dodo Airlines’ Nook Miles Ticket service. Using one of these tickets takes you to a mysterious island that offers fruit, bugs, fish, and flowers that you might not otherwise see on your own. However, some of these islands are more focused in the creatures they offer. And one in particular has players both excited and horribly frightened. I’m of course talking about tarantula island. Let’s discuss how to get to tarantula island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Get to Tarantula Island

First off, whether you get to tarantula island or not when using a Nook Miles ticket (see how to do that here) is very random. You don’t get to pick and choose, however there is one thing you always want to do to make sure it’s even possible. And another thing you can do to try to turn almost any island you land on into your own mini tarantula island.

What you must always make sure you do if you want to get to tarantula island is only use your Nook Miles Ticket between the hours of 7pm and 4am. Also, if you’re in the northern hemisphere make sure that the month is between November and April, or between May and October for the southern hemisphere. These skittering creatures won’t spawn outside of these dates and times, so don’t waste tickets trying to get there if they aren’t correct.

After that it is truly the luck of the draw, but if your luck fails you and you end up on some other island you have a choice. If the island is somewhat flat you can basically clear it and hope that tarantula begin to spawn. Chop down all the trees, dig up the stumps, catch every bug you see, break every rock, and pluck all the flowers off the stems. After that tarantula could start spawning pretty rapidly, so make sure you know how to catch them if they do.

So that’s all there is to know about how to get to tarantula island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Hopefully you rake in some Bells without getting bitten too much.

- This article was updated on:March 25th, 2020