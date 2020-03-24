Animal Crossing: New Horizons is all about moving to your new island getaway and creating a home with yourself and other villagers. You are far from the only island in the sea though, as there are plenty of islands to explore with lots to see. It’s possible to visit islands that your friends have made, as covered in another guide, but we’re going to be focusing on how to visit other random islands in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How To Visit Other Islands

One of the earlier tasks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons involves finding unique specimens for Tom Nook, which then leads to Blathers coming onto the scene in hopes of building a museum. He then requires you to find an additional 15 unique specimens for the museum, which can seem like a tall task. You will start catching the same fish and bugs on your island, as well as being limited in the number of fossils available daily.

This is where traveling to other islands comes into play, as other islands hold plenty of creatures that yours does not. To travel to other random others, you will need to acquire a Nook Miles Ticket, whether it’s your first free one or you purchase them yourselves.

After you have your Nook Miles Ticket in hand, go to the airport and speak with Orville. Here you want to tell him that you want to fly and he will mention that you have a Nook Miles Ticket. You will want to select the option where you say you’re using the Nook Miles Ticket and then you will go on a plane to another random island.

Once on this island, catch and collect whatever you want, though be careful of your limited inventory. If you by chance break some of your necessary items like a fishing rod or shovel, you can go to the pilot and spend Nook Miles to get another. You will want to talk to the villager on the island and invite them to your island as well while you are here.

After you have done everything you can do on the island, speak to the pilot and you can head back home to your own island.