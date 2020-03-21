Through your many dozens or hundreds of hours in Animal Crossing: New Horizons you will collect a ton of different items. This will include furniture and crafting materials as well as fish and bugs, among others. Collecting all this stuff is the main goal of the game for many, and with online play there’s always the temptation to help each other out byt trading items. Your friend may be a full week or two ahead of you and can give you tons of valuable tools and items you may want or need. So here’s how to trade items, tools, and fish between players in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, although that last one may disappoint many.

How to Trade Items and Tools Between Players

We’ve explained how to play multiplayer here, so make sure you’re familiar with how it all works. Once you do that just decide who’s island you want to visit to handle trading. All you need to do is decide what you’re going to swap between players and make sure it’s in your inventory. Once together just open your inventory and select the item then choose Drop Item. This will place it on the ground, where your friend can pick it back up. There are restrictions on who can drop and pick up items while playing co-op, but as long as you’re Best Friends you should be fine. But now for the bad news, there are restrictions on the types of items you can trade.

How to Trade Fish and Bug

This is where you may get frustrated as there’s no way to trade fish or bugs between players in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Every player has to catch them all themselves, if they want to complete the museum collection. You can place fish or bugs on the grouns to display them, but other players can’t pick them up for themselves. You also can’t send fish or bugs through the mail, so that’s blocked as well. It’s still early days for New Horizons, so the systems could change with updates, so check back to see if Nintendo changes the rules, but for now that is how to trade items, tools, and fish between players in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, even if you’re sad about that last answer.