Animal Crossing: New Horizons is all about friendship, and there’s no stronger friendship than being best friends. Luckily, you can have a few of these, and the honor is more than just a title. It has broad implications for how they can interact with the game when playing alongside you. But unlike in real life you can’t just call someone your best friend, you have to take some action to set this up. Here’s how to add best friends in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Add Best Friends

Thankfully it’s pretty simple and easy. Once you know how to play with friends you’ll need to understand what best friends are and how to make someone your best friend. Just like multiplayer as a whole, it just takes using the right app. Pull up your NookPhone and move to the right until you find the Best Friends app. Here you should see a list of all the players you’ve had come over to play co-op. Now all you need to do is select the one you want to upgrade to your best friend and they’ll get a notification.

What are Best Friends and What does it do

What does being best friends do? It takes co-op to the next level. When you first bring someone into your game they’ll be extremely limited in what they can do. They can’t chop down trees, or pick up items. Basically anything with actual consequences can’t be done until they are designated as one of your best friends. So unless you just want to show off how cool your town is in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you’ll probably want to get a few people on this list and quick.

Hopefully that answers your questions about what best friends are and how to add best friends in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

- This article was updated on:March 19th, 2020