Animal Crossing: New Horizons January 2022 Fish, Bugs, and Sea Creatures

Animal Crossing: New Horizons receives monthly updates to its creatures here and there, but with January there is more to look forward to. But this update comes with a grain of salt. Unfortunately, this new update to fish, bugs, and sea creatures only comes for the Southern Hemisphere islanders.
But fear not, Norther Hemisphere islanders! If you’ve been looking for things to do, check out the huge 2.0 Update that came in November or how to find gyoids. There is a lot to do with all the new Animal Crossing content recently added, so don’t be shy, check out all our Animal Crossing guides.
New Fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Starting with the new fish, there are 5 new fish to catch. They are as follows:
- Sweetfish, Hours: All Day, Location: River, Shadow Size: Medium, Rarity: Common, Sell Prize: 900 Bells
- Napoleonfish, Hours: 4 AM to 9 PM, Location: Ocean, Shadow Size: Super Large, Rarity: Very Rare, Sell Prize: 10,000 Bells
- Pufferfish, Hours: All Day, Location: River, Shadow Size: Medium, Rarity: Common, Sell Prize: 250 Bells
- Blue Marlin, Hours: All Day, Location: Pier, Shadow Size: Super Large, Rarity: Rare, Sell Prize: 10,000 Bells
- Blue Marlin, Hours: All Day, Location: Pier, Shadow Size: Super Large, Rarity: Rare, Sell Prize: 10,000 Bells
- Ocean Sunfish, Hours: 4 AM to 9 PM, Location: Ocean, Shadow Size: Large (Fin), Rarity: Very Rare, Sell Prize: 4,000 Bells
New Bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Some of these bugs are repeats, but they are back starting now. Again, this list only applies to the Southern Hemisphere islands. There are 21 in total.
- Grasshopper, Hours: 8 AM to 5 PM, Location: Ground, Rarity: Common, Sell Prize: 160 Bells
- Brown Cicada, Hours: 8 AM to 5 PM, Location: Trees (Non-Palm), Rarity: Common, Sell Prize: 250 Bells
- Robust Cicada, Hours: 8 AM to 5 PM, Location: Trees (Non-Palm), Rarity: Common, Sell Prize: 300 Bells
- Giant Cicada, Hours: 8 AM to 5 PM, Location: Trees (Non-Palm), Rarity: Common, Sell Prize: 500 Bells
- Evening Cicada, Hours: 4 AM to 8 AM; 4 PM to 7 PM, Location: Trees (Non-Palm), Rarity: Common, Sell Prize: 550 Bells
- Cicada Shell, Hours: All Day, Location: Trees (Non-Palm), Rarity: Rare, Sell Prize: 10 Bells
- Blue Weevil Beetle, Hours: All Day, Location: Trees (Non-Palm), Rarity: Very Rare, Sell Prize: 800 Bells
- Earth-Boring Dung Beetle, Hours: All Day, Location: Ground, Rarity: Common, Sell Prize: 300 Bells
- Scarab Beetle, Hours: 11 PM to 8 AM, Location: Trees, Rarity: Very Rare, Sell Prize: 10,000 Bells
- Saw Stag, Hours: All Day, Location: Trees, Rarity: Uncommon, Sell Prize: 2,000 Bells
- Miyama Stag, Hours: All Day, Location: Trees, Rarity: Common, Sell Prize: 1,000 Bells
- Giant Stag, Hours: 11 PM to 8 AM, Location: Trees, Rarity: Rare, Sell Prize: 10,000 Bells
- Cyclommatus Stag, Hours: 5 PM to 8 AM, Location: Trees (Palm), Rarity: Rare, Sell Prize: 8,000 Bells
- Golden Stag, Hours: 5 PM to 8 AM, Location: Trees (Palm), Rarity: Very Rare, Sell Prize: 12,000 Bells
- Giraffe Stag, Hours: 5 PM to 8 AM, Location: Trees (Palm), Rarity: Very Rare, Sell Prize: 12,000 Bells
- Horned Dynastid, Hours: 5 PM to 8 AM, Location: Trees, Rarity: Common, Sell Prize: 1,350 Bells
- Horned Atlas, Hours: 5 PM to 8 AM, Location: Trees (Palms), Rarity: Rare, Sell Prize: 8,000 Bells
- Horned Elephant, Hours: 5 PM to 8 AM, Location: Trees (Palms), Rarity: Rare, Sell Prize: 8,000 Bells
- Horned Hercules, Hours: 5 PM to 8 AM, Location: Trees (Palms), Rarity: Very Rare, Sell Prize: 12,000 Bells
- Walking Stick, Hours: 4 AM to 8 AM; 5 PM to 7 PM, Location: Trees, Rarity: Rare, Sell Prize: 600 Bells
- Walking Leaf, Hours: All Day, Location: Leafs Under Trees, Rarity: Uncommon, Sell Prize: 600 Bells
New Sea Creatures in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Last but not least are the new sea creatures in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. There are 3 brand new sea creatures to look for.
- Moon Jellyfish, Hours: All Day, Shadow Size: Small, Speed: X-Slow, Rarity: Common, Sell Prize: 600 Bells
- Giant Isopod, Hours: 9 AM to 4 PM; 9 PM to 4 AM, Shadow Size: Medium, Speed: X-Fast, Rarity: Super Rare, Sell Prize: 12,000 Bells
- Horseshoe Crab, Hours: 9 PM to 4 AM, Shadow Size: Medium, Speed: Medium, Rarity: Common, Sell Prize: 2,500 Bells