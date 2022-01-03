Animal Crossing: New Horizons January 2022 Fish, Bugs, and Sea Creatures

Animal Crossing: New Horizons receives monthly updates to its creatures here and there, but with January there is more to look forward to. But this update comes with a grain of salt. Unfortunately, this new update to fish, bugs, and sea creatures only comes for the Southern Hemisphere islanders.

But fear not, Norther Hemisphere islanders! If you’ve been looking for things to do, check out the huge 2.0 Update that came in November or how to find gyoids. There is a lot to do with all the new Animal Crossing content recently added, so don’t be shy, check out all our Animal Crossing guides.

Starting with the new fish, there are 5 new fish to catch. They are as follows:

Sweetfish, Hours: All Day, Location: River, Shadow Size: Medium, Rarity: Common, Sell Prize: 900 Bells

Napoleonfish, Hours: 4 AM to 9 PM, Location: Ocean, Shadow Size: Super Large, Rarity: Very Rare, Sell Prize: 10,000 Bells

Pufferfish, Hours: All Day, Location: River, Shadow Size: Medium, Rarity: Common, Sell Prize: 250 Bells

Blue Marlin, Hours: All Day, Location: Pier, Shadow Size: Super Large, Rarity: Rare, Sell Prize: 10,000 Bells

Ocean Sunfish, Hours: 4 AM to 9 PM, Location: Ocean, Shadow Size: Large (Fin), Rarity: Very Rare, Sell Prize: 4,000 Bells

New Bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Some of these bugs are repeats, but they are back starting now. Again, this list only applies to the Southern Hemisphere islands. There are 21 in total.

Grasshopper, Hours: 8 AM to 5 PM, Location: Ground, Rarity: Common, Sell Prize: 160 Bells

Brown Cicada, Hours: 8 AM to 5 PM, Location: Trees (Non-Palm), Rarity: Common, Sell Prize: 250 Bells

Robust Cicada, Hours: 8 AM to 5 PM, Location: Trees (Non-Palm), Rarity: Common, Sell Prize: 300 Bells

Giant Cicada, Hours: 8 AM to 5 PM, Location: Trees (Non-Palm), Rarity: Common, Sell Prize: 500 Bells

Evening Cicada, Hours: 4 AM to 8 AM; 4 PM to 7 PM, Location: Trees (Non-Palm), Rarity: Common, Sell Prize: 550 Bells

Cicada Shell, Hours: All Day, Location: Trees (Non-Palm), Rarity: Rare, Sell Prize: 10 Bells

Blue Weevil Beetle, Hours: All Day, Location: Trees (Non-Palm), Rarity: Very Rare, Sell Prize: 800 Bells

Earth-Boring Dung Beetle, Hours: All Day, Location: Ground, Rarity: Common, Sell Prize: 300 Bells

Scarab Beetle, Hours: 11 PM to 8 AM, Location: Trees, Rarity: Very Rare, Sell Prize: 10,000 Bells

Saw Stag, Hours: All Day, Location: Trees, Rarity: Uncommon, Sell Prize: 2,000 Bells

Miyama Stag, Hours: All Day, Location: Trees, Rarity: Common, Sell Prize: 1,000 Bells

Giant Stag, Hours: 11 PM to 8 AM, Location: Trees, Rarity: Rare, Sell Prize: 10,000 Bells

Cyclommatus Stag, Hours: 5 PM to 8 AM, Location: Trees (Palm), Rarity: Rare, Sell Prize: 8,000 Bells

Golden Stag, Hours: 5 PM to 8 AM, Location: Trees (Palm), Rarity: Very Rare, Sell Prize: 12,000 Bells

Giraffe Stag, Hours: 5 PM to 8 AM, Location: Trees (Palm), Rarity: Very Rare, Sell Prize: 12,000 Bells

Horned Dynastid, Hours: 5 PM to 8 AM, Location: Trees, Rarity: Common, Sell Prize: 1,350 Bells

Horned Atlas, Hours: 5 PM to 8 AM, Location: Trees (Palms), Rarity: Rare, Sell Prize: 8,000 Bells

Horned Elephant, Hours: 5 PM to 8 AM, Location: Trees (Palms), Rarity: Rare, Sell Prize: 8,000 Bells

Horned Hercules, Hours: 5 PM to 8 AM, Location: Trees (Palms), Rarity: Very Rare, Sell Prize: 12,000 Bells

Walking Stick, Hours: 4 AM to 8 AM; 5 PM to 7 PM, Location: Trees, Rarity: Rare, Sell Prize: 600 Bells

Walking Leaf, Hours: All Day, Location: Leafs Under Trees, Rarity: Uncommon, Sell Prize: 600 Bells

New Sea Creatures in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Last but not least are the new sea creatures in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. There are 3 brand new sea creatures to look for.