While there are tons of things to do and ways to make Bells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, one of the easiest and earliest most players will try is collecting shells. While you can’t donate these to the museum like fish and bugs, you can pick them up quite easily and sell them for quick cash. But while it’s simple and easy to grab them and drop them off with Timmy and Tommy Nook, you might not want to waste time or inventory space on the cheaper ones found on the shore. So here’s a quick rundown of which are worht selling in this Animal Crossing: New Horizons shell prices guide.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Shell Prices Guide

Prices for shells don’t vary as wildly as those for bugs and fish, but there’s still a lot of Bells to be made by picking them up and selling them. You should avoid many, like the porceletta which only goes for 30 Bells. But a pearl oyster is certainly worth grabbing thanks to its 1,200 Bell price tag. So check out the prices below to see which you’re willing to waste some inventory space one.

Conch – 700

Coral – 250

Cowries – 60

Giant clam – 450

Oyster shell – 450

Pearl oyster – 1,200

Porceletta – 30

Sand dollar – 120

Sea snail – 180

Scallop shell – 600

Venus comb – 150

White scallop – 450

Hopefully this Animal Crossing: Now Horizons shell price guide helps you decide what’s worth selling and what you should just skip in favor of some fish. Fishing is probably the main thing most players do with their time in the game, and shells are right there to be picked up. It’s a good idea to watch for the higher value ones. I mean, a lot of these are worth more than sea bass, and you end up with a ton of these. So good luck racking up those bells.