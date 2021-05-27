Animal Crossing New Horizons Wedding Season: How to Get the Nuptial Bell

Love is in the air as Wedding Season returns once again to Animal Crossing: New Horizons! And with it comes new beautiful flowery items to deck out your island. Best among these is the nuptial bell: a giant bell item donned with roses. This item is incredible on its own, but you can even place miscellaneous items at the base of the bell for even more creative design decisions. Here’s how to get the nuptial bell in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing New Horizons: How to Get the Nuptial Bell

The nuptial bell is available in the seasonal section of Nook Shopping during Wedding Season, which runs from June 1st to June 30th. So, to get this item, go to Nook Shopping from your NookPhone or from the Nook Stop Terminal in Resident Services, scroll to the Seasonal section and (if it is Wedding Season) order the nuptial bell for 4,500 bells! It will then arrive in the mail the next day, so be sure to check your mailbox. Also, time travellers beware – this item will not appear in Nook Shopping until June 1st, 2021, even if you set your clock forward.

Obtaining the new wedding items is different from last year. Previously to get items from the Wedding Set, you would have to fly out to Harv’s island and take pictures of Reese and Cyrus in their best wedding day attire as they reaffirm their love for each other. And they shared some of that love with you – by taking these pictures you would get heart crystals which could then be traded for wedding season items, like the wedding pipe organ or the wedding flower stand. This season you will still have to go through all that for the old items, but not the new!

The nuptial bell will be available alongside the nuptial doorplate, nuptial ring pillow, and flower-petal basket. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a Nintendo Switch exclusive available now.