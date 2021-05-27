Animal Crossing New Horizons Wedding Season: How to Get the Nuptial Doorplate

One of the best parts of every Animal Crossing: New Horizons event is getting new items, and the Wedding Season this year is no different. There are three new items to get, one of which is the nuptial doorplate. Hang it on your door or give it to a villager to decorate their house! Here’s how to get the nuptial doorplate in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Get the Nuptial Doorplate in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Getting the new wedding items this season is a lot easier than last year. To get the nuptial doorplate simply order it through Nook Shopping during Wedding Season, which lasts between June 1st and June 30th. The item can be purchased for 1,400 bells by accessing the seasonal tab after booting up Nook Shopping from the Nook Stop Terminal in Resident Services or the app from your NookPhone. After purchasing, the item will be shipped overnight to your mailbox, so be sure to check your mail. If you are looking to time travel, be aware as well that even if you set your clock forward, the item still will not be available until June 1st, 2021.

This new item isn’t all Wedding Season has to offer though! Just like last year, you can head to Harv’s island to get all the past Wedding Season items. Get your photography skills ready, because to do this you must take pictures of Reese and Cyrus, donned in their wedding outfits, to earn heart crystals which in turn unlock the wedding items. Although becoming a wedding photographer does not earn you the new items, it is still a fun side activity this season in Animal Crossing, so be sure to check it out.

The nuptial doorplate will be available alongside the nuptial bell, nuptial ring pillow, and flower-petal basket. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a Nintendo Switch exclusive available now.