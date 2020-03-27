As you move out of the opening chapters of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which takes days or weeks for most players, you start to get introduced to the long term gameplay of the game. This mostly starts when you build the campsite, the first step toward getting K.K. Slider to come to town for a show. While unlocking and building it is mostly straight forward, you might wonder how to use it. Here’s what to do with the campsite in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

What to do with the Campsite

The campsite is a returning feature from previous games. Its purpose is to give visitors a place to stay while they check out your town. Once it’s built you should start seeing potential new residents arrive every day or so, at least until your town is full. You’ll know someone is visiting when a tent appears at the campsite. To chat with them just head inside and your new friend will be waiting.

If they like the island, which they surely will, you can speak with them and ask them to move in. And that’s pretty much what you do with the campsite. Let new villagers use it to check out the island, then decide if you want to invite them to stay. You can only decide who stays if you have amiibo cards to scan at the Nook Stop kiosk inside of Resident Services. Otherwise it will simply be a random villager.

And that’s what to do with the campsite in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, along with how to use it, if you want to call it that. It’s a feature you don’t actively manage, but you should check it at least once a day to see if anyone has shown up. If you’re not getting new residents, try to improve your town by building things or cleaning up weeds.