Waking up this morning you might have run into Daisy Mae, the turnip salesperson who offers a great chance at making some extra Bells this week in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The Stalk Market is a high risk, high reward venture, but it comes with a few problems. For one, you spend all your Bells hoping to make them back and more later in the week. Also you fill your inventory with all these turnips. This may leave you wondering where to put turnips in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Where to Put Turnips (How to Plant Turnips)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons gives you a ton of places to store items, including furniture, tools, and pretty much everything else. However, strangely it doesn’t let you use this massive storage system for turnips. It’s especially weird since fruit can go in here. But you have to hold onto these turnips for at least a few days, so what are your options?

Basically you’re gonna need to drop them wherever you can, unfortunately. Some have been asking how to plant turnips, thinking this is a method of storage, but it’s not. Instead you’re just going to have to pick up all your furniture to make room. You can drop them on the ground outside, but I’d recommend avoiding this. In the past this could cause spoilage, though there’s no evidence of that yet in New Horizons. However, items dropped like this can be picked up by other players if you’ve made them your best friend. While you should be able to trust them, it’s always best to avoid the situation where they might grab them and not tell you.

So that’s a side answer to how to plant turnips, which many players were mistakenly asking about. Instead the question really is where to put turnips in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. And the answer is wherever you can while you wait for those prices to go up. See that guide for help on that front. If you time it right the turnip market is the best way to pay off all those house upgrades.