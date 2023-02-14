Apex Legends Revelry Item Shop: Event, Featured, Monthly, and More

Though many are excited about Team Deathmatch in Apex Legends, others are excited about the new packs in the item shop. There are currently three different item shops in Apex Legends right now, so here is what is in each one.

Apex Legends 4th Anniversary Event Item Shop

When you aren’t working your way through the free Anniversary reward tracker, you can be spending your hard-earned Apex Coins on some great bundles. Here is everything available in the 4 Anniversary Collection Event item shop.

On the Event Offers tab, you’ll see the Anniversary Event Store. This shop will also end on February 28, so make your purchase then. The items in this store will rotate every few days and weeks, but will have the following:

Cosmic Protector Bundle – 5,000 Apex Coins

– 5,000 Apex Coins Freestyle Bundle – 2,500 Apex Coins

– 2,500 Apex Coins Awoken Fury – 1,250 Apex Coins

– 1,250 Apex Coins Swish-buckler – 1,250 Apex Coins

– 1,250 Apex Coins Rocket Scientist – 1,250 Apex Coins

– 1,250 Apex Coins Mad King – 1,250 Apex Coins

– 1,250 Apex Coins El Tigre – 1,250 Apex Coins

– 1,250 Apex Coins Red Carpet – 1,250 Apex Coins

– 1,250 Apex Coins Blood Ritual – 1,800 Apex Coins

– 1,800 Apex Coins Animal Instinct Bundle – 3,000 Apex Coins

– 3,000 Apex Coins Supreme Lupin Bundle – 2,500 Apex Coins

– 2,500 Apex Coins Limit Breaker Bundle – 2,500 Apex Coins

– 2,500 Apex Coins Cloud Marauder Bonus Bundle – 2,500 Apex Coins

– 2,500 Apex Coins Working the Angles – 1,000 Apex Coins

– 1,000 Apex Coins Run the World – 1,000 Apex Coins

– 1,000 Apex Coins Butterfly Barrage – 1,000 Apex Coins

– 1,000 Apex Coins Skate or Fly – 1,000 Apex Coins

– 1,000 Apex Coins Lens Flair Unlock Bundle – 500 Apex Coins

– 500 Apex Coins Burn Out Unlock Bundle – 500 Apex Coins

– 500 Apex Coins Red Handed Unlock Bundle – 500 Apex Coins

– 500 Apex Coins Wraith’s Wrath Unlock Bundle – 500 Apex Coins

Apex Legends Featured Item Shop

In the Store tab, you’ll see a Featured item shop with two pages of content. This will reset every week or day, so check back in often. Here is the current first page of the Featured item shop:

Here is the second page of the Featured item shop:

Apex Legends Monthly Item Shop

Lastly, there is the Monthly item shop in Apex Legends. The items sold in this section of the store obviously rotate out monthly. Here is the first page of the Monthly item shop:

Here is the second page of the Monthly item shop:

Again, if any of this information is out of date, just check into Apex Legends to view the item shops yourself. You can see when each item will get replaced by something else by looking at the countdown on the top right of the frame.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023