Apex Legends Season 15 Early Patch Notes: Catalyst, Broken Moon Map, and More

Apex Legends Season 15 is just days away. With the brand new legend Catalyst, Broken Moon map, and much more, Season 15 is shaping up to be a great season. Here is everything you need to know about Apex Legends Season 15.

Apex Legends Season 15 Early Patch Notes

As of right now, there is no information on Legend or weapon rebalancing. We know there will be some tweaks as it happens every season, but we aren’t sure on which Legends and which weapons.

We do know that gifting is coming to Apex Legends. It’s disappointing to get just another way to spend money in this game before features that have been asked for by the community for years like cross-progression.

Stickers are a new cosmetic in Apex Legends. Instead of a cosmetic for your weapons or skins, stickers are said to be applied to healing items like shield batteries and syringes.

And of course, there is a brand new Season 15 Battle Pass. It will feature cybernetic weapon and Legend skins. Also, stickers will be included in the Battle Pass as it is a permanent cosmetics going forward.

Apex Legends Season 15 Catalyst

Catalyst is the new Legend coming with Apex Legends Season 15. Catalyst’s abilities revolve around ferrofluid, which is a black substance that blocks enemies and stops them in their tracks.

Though her abilities aren’t officially revealed yet, we know that Catalyst’s tactical launches a ferro shot that slows players down. Her ultimate casts a large and tall ferro wall that blocks enemy scans and slows players traveling through it.

Apex Legends Season 15 Broken Moon

Broken Moon is the brand new map coming to Apex Legends Season 15. It is said to have 14 POIs. Storm Point has 17 POIs, but Broken Moon is said to be slightly bigger than Storm Point. That said, the POIs on Broken Moon will be bigger in size. Traversal around Broken Moon looks to be solved by a rail system that you can attach to and shoot from.

The maps in rotation this season are Broken Moon, World’s Edge, and Olympus.

As more information is known about Apex Legends Season 15, we will keep you up to date. Whether you are excited about Catalyst and Broken Moon or are fed up with Respawn not delivering what the players want, a new season is a new opportunity.

Apex Legends is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.