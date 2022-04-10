April 11 Wordle Answer: Hints and Solution for Wordle 296

As long as the world turns, there will always be a new Wordle available every day. Wordle is a daily word game that has taken the world by storm since it was first released earlier this year, later being acquired by The New York Times in one of the most surprising acquisitions in recent memory (not counting that Microsoft/Activision-Blizzard deal). The past few words have been fairly easy to guess, and today’s word continues that pattern.

It’s still stumping some players though, so there’s no shame in needing some assistance. We’ve got your back with hints, tips, and the solution for Wordle 296 on Monday, April 11.

April 11 Wordle Hints

Here are a few hints for the Wordle 296.

There are no double letters in this word.

This word has two vowels.

This word begins with the letter S.

This word ends with the letter D.

This word is a noun.

Those tips should get you started on the right track toward guessing today’s word, but if you still can’t figure it out, there’s no need to worry. Keep reading on for the answer to the April 11 Wordle.

Wordle 296 Answer

If you’re looking for the answer to the April 11 Wordle, then you don’t need to look any further. You’ve come to the right place. Scroll down below the image to reveal the answer to Wordle 296.

The answer to the April 11 Wordle is SQUAD.

How Does Wordle Work?

Wordle is a daily word game that requires players to guess a different five-letter word every day. It’s a simple game that’s way trickier than it sounds, especially when the word of the day has double letters, a shortage of vowels, or any other annoyances that Wordle players have come to hate.

Thankfully, the game gives you at least a few hints to help you figure out what the right word is. Any correct letters will turn green, and any right letters in the wrong spots will turn yellow. If a letter is flat-out wrong, then it will turn gray.

That’s all the help you’ll get from Wordle, however, which leads some people to seek additional assistance online. There’s no shame in doing so though because some people will do just about anything to preserve their long-running Wordle streaks. If you find yourself needing help, stay tuned to Attack of the Fanboy for all the best Wordle tips, hints, and answers.

You can play Wordle for free now in your web browser.