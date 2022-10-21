Are There Missable Trophies/Achievements in Gotham Knights?

With how large Gotham City can be, it’ll be quite the task to clear every square inch of content. Though things might be straightforward, there are lots to collect, many bad guys to beat up, and missions to complete. So with all that said, is there anything that can lock you out of that 100% completion? Are there any missable trophies or achievements in Gotham Knights? Check out below.

Are There Any Missable Trophies or Achievements in Gotham Knights?

In short, there are no missable trophies, items, achievements, or trophies in the game. Technically, you can miss some chests in story missions, but those only contain crafting materials. There’s also an instance where you seemingly can “soft lock” yourself out of getting the “A Worthy Successor” achievement, but the level cap at 30 raises up to 40 in New Game +.

Plus, with an NG+ option, you can experience the story again. With the knowledge you have from your first playthrough, you know exactly where to go and what to look for. This includes looking for places for collectibles and loot. This also gives you the opportunity to visit other characters’ stories and builds who you probably didn’t invest too much time into.

Most other collectibles and achievements are also straightforward. There are no campaign-specific objectives that you had to do in your playthrough other than to complete them.

So, for people who want to get that 1000 Gamerscore or the Platinum Trophy, you can do so without worrying about missing anything. It may take a while to get there, but it is possible. Besides, if you do manage to get everything, you’ll be more than ready to take on the post-launch content like the upcoming Heroic Assault mode coming out in late November.

Gotham Knights is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.