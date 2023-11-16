ARK Survival Ascended Silica Pearl Farming Locations 

Silica Pearls are a crucial resource in ARK Survival Ascended, needed for crafting Electronics in the game. However, locations have been switched up from Evolved. If you’re having a hard time locating Silica Pearls on the new map, then don’t worry. We got you.

All Silica Pearl Locations in ARK Survival Ascended

Typically, Silica Pearls can be harvested from clams located in the deepest pits of the ocean or along the coast of the snow biome. You can start at these locations. Check it out below.

Coordinates Location 11.3, 13.4 Arctic Inlet, 33.6, 12 Arctic Coast 28.9, 30.6 Inland Frozen Lake 30.8, 30.8 Icy Underwater of Small Lake 17.1, 20.5 Icy Underwater of Small Lake 9.4, 22.9 North Coast 75.3, 41.9 Southzone 1 River

We’ve only mentioned locations that are predator-free and make for easy farming grounds for new players. Make sure you have proper gear while heading to the snowy biome. A Fur armor will keep you from freezing to death.

You can use the ‘harvest’ button to get pearls from clams without a mount. However, you might want to consider getting yourself one since a mount can increase your yield by five times. A mount will also help you dive deep to the bottom of the ocean which makes for perfect farming grounds. If you don’t have a mount by now check out these Best Mounts for Mobility and Attack in Ark: Survival Ascended.

Looting Giant Beaver Dams

You can also try your luck by looting Giant Beaver Dams. Not all Beaver Dams will spawn Silica Pearls but a few of them turn out to be goldmines. However, make sure to keep an eye on any wild Castoroides in the area. They aren’t too welcoming to intruders accessing the Dam’s inventory. Try luring them away before you loot to save yourself the trouble.

That said, the North Coast is the safest hunting ground for Silica Pearls since there are no predators in the area.

Harvesting Corpses

Additionally, players can obtain Silica Pearls by harvesting the corpses of Trilobites, Eurypterids, and Leeches. Trilobites are the safest creatures to deal with since they’re harmless. You can find them on beaches and coastlines. They may try to escape upon confrontation but catching them is no trouble.

However, Eurypterids and Leeches are a different story. Eurypterids are found at the bottom of the ocean while Leeches inhabit swamps. Both of these creatures are dangerous and highly venomous.

Furthermore, Eurypterids live at dangerous depths and have the annoying ability to tranquilize you and your mount. As for Leeches, they can latch onto you and cause disease. However, harvesting their corpses can sometimes yield the incredibly rare Black Pearls, especially Eurypterids.

If you still feel like taking on the challenge, make sure you’re equipped with the following tools.

Hands

Stone Pick

You’ll also need the following creatures by your side.

Anglerfish

Direwolf

Otter

Anglerfish promise the highest yield per action for Silica Pearls and they’re very good at their job. Both Otters and Anglerfish can be used to take on Coelcanth which also yields Silica Pearls upon harvesting.

Remember you’ll discover more farming grounds the more you play the game.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2023