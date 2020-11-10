Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – How to Get the Wolf Mount

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla lets you choose your own mount, and in true Viking fashion, there’s a rideable wolf mount that you can equip. You can get the wolf mount as soon as you unlock the ability to customize and upgrade your horses, which occurs roughly a few hours into the game. You’ll need to construct a specific building in your settlement to be able to do so as well, but you can easily acquire the supplies and raw materials needed in a few raids or so. Here’s how to get the wolf mount in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

How to Get a Wolf Mount in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla wolf mount is included in the Berserker’s Pack, which comes with the Ultimate Edition of the game. If you do not have the Ultimate Edition, you can purchase the wolf mount from the in-game store for 800 Helix Credits, which roughly translates to $8 USD.

If you purchase the wolf mount of own the Ultimate Edition of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you can change your current mount at your settlement’s stable. You cannot construct the Stable and Aviary building until you reach England and found the Ravensthorpe settlement. This happens just after the Raven clan leaves Norway, which will occur after the introductory sequence of the game. The Stable and Aviary costs 400 supplies and 30 raw materials to construct, which is not too expensive. You can find the necessary supplies and materials by raiding monasteries and other locations in Ledecestrecire and Grantebridgescire.

The Stable and Aviary also allows you to upgrade your mounts regardless of which animal you choose to ride. There are three main upgrades: swimming, stamina, and health. Each has a handful of stages that get more expensive as you level them up, so save your silver if you want your mount to be able to swim or run great distances without getting tired. It’s one of the best settlement upgrades you can build in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but there are also several other buildings that might be worth your while.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.