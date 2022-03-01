Babylon’s Fall Transmog: How To Equip Vanity Items

Babylon’s Fall, the new cooperative looter RPG from Square Enix and Platinum Games, knows how to let you style your character up. However, you may be tired of the early game’s drab attire, and want to fix your character up with something a bit more flashy.

Thankfully, if you have armor that clashes but has great stats, you can apply Vanity Armor over top of it, allowing you to look as fancy as you’d like while keeping your stats to the max. Following this guide, we will teach you how to equip vanity armor to your character, and keep them looking a step above the rest.

How to Equip Vanity Gear in Babylon’s Fall

When visiting your menu screen, you’ll spend lots of time tooling around with your stats to make sure that your warrior is up to the task of taking on the world of Babylon’s Fall. However, there may be times that your armor sets clash, and with some folks, that will drive you crazy.

Thankfully, you’ll either be able to purchase or earn Vanity Attire and new colors for your weapons and armor to change your character from drab to fab, all with the click of a single button. Pressing the R3 button (Clicking in the right thumbstick), you’ll be taken to a new menu that you’ll be able to equip new gear that will change your character around entirely.

You’ll be able to change the color of your weapons, the color of your standard armor, or equip high-value Vanity Items to your character. The Gideon Coffin also can get a makeover, changing the color scheme, as well as creating a whole new look for it.

Those who purchased the Digital Deluxe version are treated to an exclusive set of Vanity Gear that is not available to standard players, giving them a way to stand out above the crowd.

While they do not offer any form of stat boosts, the confidence that you’ll exude as you stomp through enemies while looking like a futuristic bird-man is more than enough to make these changes worth your time and effort. Making your friends jealous is also a great option, as it can bring up healthy competition between you as you crawl through the dungeons of this new world.

Babylon’s Fall will be released for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC on March 3rd, with owners of the Digital Deluxe Edition able to play early on February 28th.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2022