Baldur’s Gate 3 Find Familiar Spell: What Are the Best Use Cases?

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a vast array of spells for you to learn and understand the uses of, one such spell you will likely use a lot at the start of the game is Find Familiar. There are some who may think that Find Familiar is not worth using at all but I personally believe there are certain advantages to this spell. This article will take you through the best use cases of the Find Familiar spell in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Best Ways to Use the Find Familiar Spell in Baldurs Gate 3

Without a doubt, I highly recommend using the Find Familiar Frog, Raven, or Crab the most in combat. Familiars are weak in a general sense but they can be used to apply damage over time effects and other useful effects.

The Frog for example applies a disadvantage to the enemy’s dexterity saving throws for some turns. Along with that, the Raven on the other hand can blind enemies which should not be overlooked by players. If you’re looking for a familiar effective at applying the damage over time, then the Crab’s pinching skill can apply bleeding/damage for three turns. It should be noted you can only have one Familiar active at a time so choose what suits you best for your playstyle and party.

Outside of combat, you can still use the Find Familiar spell suitably in advantageous ways. I think the best example of this can be seen with the Raven Familiar which can scout out locations ahead of you thanks to its fly skill. If you use this in areas where you want to have a bit more knowledge on a certain area before pushing ahead then you can reap the benefits from being extra prepared.

How to Get the Find Familiar Spell in Baldur’s Gate 3

You can get the Find Familiar Spell when you start up the game and can place it in one of your spell slots. However, this is only true for certain classes as some can’t use the Find Familiar spell. You will need to be either a Ranger, Warlock, Wizard, Eldritch Knight (Fighter), or an Arcane Trickster as a Rogue. If you want to make use of the Find Familiar spell then make sure to choose one of those classes.

Now that you know all about the Find Familiar spell in Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s time to hop back into the game and put what you have learned to the test.

