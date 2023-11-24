Baldur’s Gate 3 Minthara Approval and Romance Guide | Likes, Dislikes, and Dialogue Choices

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you interested in romancing Minthara? This formidable Drow Paladin is selective about her companions, so it’s important to understand her well. The things she likes and dislikes might not be obvious at first, but we’re here to help.

Minthara is a committed Drow Paladin, and bringing her into your team comes with a cost. If you’ve made the effort to include her in your team, it’s worth trying to earn her approval. If you don’t know how to do that, we’ve got you covered.

How to Increase Minthara’s Approval in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Minthara is anything but a heroic character in Baldur’s Gate 3. She is a powerful Paladin with a strong will. However, she also has a dark side and is capable of committing heinous acts. For Minthara, a high approval rating signifies not just trust, but also opens up possibilities for romance in a journey to the dark side. Winning Minthara’s approval requires an understanding of her dark quest and a willingness to align with it.

Minthara’s Likes

Minthara is a character of strong principles, valuing courage, decisiveness, and justice. Making decisions that resonate with these values will naturally earn her approval. Here are some actions that can help you win Minthara’s favor:

Going along with her ideas

Making courageous and decisive choices

Demonstrating unwavering loyalty to the Absolute

Prioritizing her interests and views over your own

Minthara’s Dislikes

On the flip side, deceitful and malicious acts are sure to earn Minthara’s disapproval. Here are some actions that can decrease Minthara’s approval:

Hesitating and acting cowardly

Displaying disloyalty or inconsistency in alliances

Going against her convictions

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 Romance Guide: How to Romance Every Companion

How to Romance Minthara

In order to romance the Drow Paladin, you must to perform some rather villainous deeds. This will cause Karlach and Wyll to permanently leave your party. Now that you’ve been warned, here’s how to romance Minthara:

Agree with Minthara: Support her in raiding the grove. This will lead to an invitation to a party at the camp. Accept her offer: During the party, Minthara proposes to spend the night together. Accept her offer. Meet at the altar: After accepting her offer, meet Minthara at the altar near the camp later that night. Wake up with Minthara: After spending the night together, you’ll wake up with Minthara.