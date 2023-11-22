Baldur’s Gate 3 Mol Location (Act 2 & 3)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Mol is a young Tiefling character who appears multiple times in Baldur’s Gate 3. In Act Two, Mol is abducted. Here’s how to locate her.

During Act 1, Mol resides in the Tiefling Hideout in Emerald Grove and is notorious for her unpredictable behavior and desire for vengeance. Mol leads a group of refugee children hiding at the Druid Grove.

Where to Find Mol in Acts 2 and 3 of BG3

Mol is abducted by a winged creature during an attack at Last Night Inn. From this point on, finding her becomes a challenge, but it’s not impossible. Her disappearance and the ensuing quest to locate her add an element of mystery and complexity to the game, making her a significant character in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Act 2

There’s a quest to find Mol during the second act of Baldur’s Gate 3. At the start of Act 2, you can find Mol at the Last Light Inn. However, she will later be kidnapped by a flying creature and players who want to find her might end up exploring the unprotected cursed lands. After Mol disappears, you won’t be able to find her until you go through the point of no return that takes you to Act 3.

Act 3

In Act 3, you can find Mol at the Guildhall in the Lower City, around coordinates X:60 Y:-100, working for the fetcher. You can access the Guildhall from either the Lower City or the Lower City Sewers. Simply speak to the little Tiefling to complete the quest.

Recruiting Mol as an Ally in Baldur’s Gate 3

The main quest, Gather Your Allies, spans all three Acts of Baldur’s Gate 3. This quest is initiated in Act One and concludes in Act Three. The objectives of this quest are fulfilled as you complete various quests throughout the campaign. In Act One, you can start by completing the quest, Save the Refugees, by choosing to side with the Tieflings.

If you manage to steal Mol’s contract from the House of Hope, she will agree to assist in the final battle. Even if Raphael is eliminated, you can still present the contract to Mol.

However, you must not mention Raphael’s demise and you must pass a successful Persuasion Check. Note that if you’re playing as a Warlock, you will have a unique dialogue option instead of the skill check.

