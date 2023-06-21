BattleBit Remastered Class Tier List: All Classes, Ranked

Image: SgtOkiDoki (BattleBit Remastered Team)

BattleBit Remastered is a multiplayer game focusing on significant war battles comprising 254 players. The game offers players a selection of six classes, each with its focus and strengths. So you may be wondering — which class you should pick. This guide will review all six classes and rank them so you have a better idea of who to choose when you gear up for battle. Here are all the classes in Battlebit Remastered, ranked.

Best Class in Battlebit Remastered

This guide will review all six classes and rank them for Battlebit Remastered. First, you will notice a grid for a tier list, giving you a glance at their tier spots. Next, continue reading for a brief description on why we believe they fall under each tier.

Tier Class S Assualt, Leader, Medic A Engineer, Support B Recon

S Tier – Assualt, Leader, Medic

Image: SgtOkiDoki / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

The default class — Assault — is also one of the best the game offers. The Assault class focuses on an aggressive playstyle and has access to various high-powered weapons, such as the HK419 and SG500. Assault players know that their job is to play the offense, and the whole combat is centered around these guys making the game plan and leading their squad to victory. All this responsibility and the fact that they have the tools to do it well make the Assault class one of the best classes in Battlebit Remastered.

I will lump the Leader Class with Assault, considering they are pretty much the same. The only difference between the two is that the Leader class wears a distinguishing helmet, making him the captain of everyone. This class also has access to Marksman Rifles. If you want to be the “commanding officer” of your side of the war, then choose the Leader Class — although you will have a lot riding on your back to do your job the best.

The Medic Class also falls under the S ranking, primarily because the whole squad won’t be able to go far without their healing capabilities. Medics bring bandages and medkits into battle, helping to recover all the other classes so they can focus on their specific jobs. The medic doesn’t just focus on healing either, as they have a wide range of defense and attack weapons — making them give a helping hand in taking down opponents.

A Tier – Support, Enginner

Image: SgtOkiDoki / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

The Support Class is excellent as they can choose light machine guns for high damage output. They only have a few weapon options outside of the M249 and L86A1, but they help the squad tremendously by providing ammo to everyone on the battlefield. Ammo is essential, obviously, in a war game, and without the Support class — players would find themselves getting low in ammo pretty quickly. If you want to be a great teammate who can also use devastating weaponry, the Support class should be your pick!

The Engineer Class is effective in long, medium, and short-range when it comes to combat in Battlebit Remastered. In other words, the Engineer Class can access various weapons such as Marksman Rifles, SMGs, and Assault. Not only that, but the Engineer Class can also have access to explosive weaponry such as the RPG and Frag Grenades — making a large area of damage possible. The Engineer Class stands out, though, in its ability to repair friendly and destroy enemy vehicles. The specialization in vehicles makes it required for players to focus on this — making it a little less fun to play, which brings it down a rank in this list.

B Tier – Recon

Image: SgtOkiDoki / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

There is no bad class in Battlebit Remastered, and the Recon is a good choice — just not the best, in my opinion. While it can have access to long-ranged weaponry and ways to distract the enemy team, it can be terrible in close quarters and hard to get out of a pickle. If you are a player looking to take enemies out from afar with an array of helpful tools (such as the grappling hook), this could be the one for you. It’s highly recommended to have the best graphic settings for seeing clearly when sniping as the Recon Class.

