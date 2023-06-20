Can You Play BattleBit Remastered on Steam Deck?

Image: The Liquid Horse and SgtOkiDoki

Battlebit is a multiplayer shooter that holds up to 254 players per server. Also, the maps are fully destructible — adding a lot of chaos to the matches. The game is currently a PC exclusive, which begs the question of whether or not the game is available on the Steam Deck. This guide will cover whether or not you can play Battlebit Remastered on Steam’s handheld device.

Can the Steam Deck Run Battlebit Remastered?

If you are one of the lucky ones to have the Steam Deck, there are plenty of games you want to take advantage of. Battlebit Remastered is one of them, with intense combat scenarios. The good news is that players can run Battlebit Remastered on the Steam Deck — but there is a catch.

The bad news is that the game is unfortunately not verified — meaning that the game’s developers and Valve haven’t officially verified it for the handheld console. To be clear, when a game isn’t verified for the Steam Deck — players may need to take extra steps to get it up and running, and even then, it may not run perfectly.

How to Run Battlebit Remasted on the Steam Deck

To get Battlebit Remastered running on the Steam Deck, there are a few steps that you must take. Follow the steps below to get the multiplayer shooter on the handheld device.

Right-click on the game while in the Steam client. Head over and select “Properties.” Select “Compatibility.” Lastly, select “Force to use.”

So even though Valve has yet to verify the game officially, following these steps will ensure you can run Battlebit Remastered on the Steam Deck. To make Battlebit Remaster run better, you must head into settings and set the game to a 60 FPS window. Ensuring the game is running at the 60 FPS option will help it run as best as possible and prevent majority of frame rate drops.

- This article was updated on June 20th, 2023