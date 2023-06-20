Best Settings for BattleBit Remastered: Graphics, Performance, and More

Image: SgtOkiDoki

BattleBit Remastered is an up-and-coming massive multiplayer first-person shooter that combines the hectic gameplay of the best multiplayer shooters with a charming block-based art style reminiscent of Roblox. With such a distinct visual aesthetic, many BattleBit Remastered players are dying to know which settings will give them the best experience. Luckily for all of you, we’ve got the best performance settings for BattleBit Remastered.

Best Settings for BattleBit Remastered

Since the game is a fast-paced action shooter, you’ll want to set all of BattleBit Remastered‘s variable settings to values that allow you to strike a balance between performance and presentation. Below is a complete list of the best value for the Screen, Camera, Graphics, Reading, and Image Effects settings in BattleBit Remastered.

Screen Settings

Custom Resolution – Disabled

Resolution – 1920×1080 (16:9)

Screen Mode – Exclusive Fullscreen

Screen Scale -150

Vertical SYNC – Disabled

Max FPS – 180

Brightness – 100

Camera Settings

Field of View – 103

Vehicle Fox – 103

Screen Shake – 0

Graphics Settings

Shadows Enabled – Enabled

Shadow Resolution – 512

Shadow Distance – 100

Anti-Aliasing – No Anti-aliasing

Reading Settings

Destruction Quality – Medium

LOD Quality – 400

Number of Lights – 4

Rain Quality – Low

Render Distance – 4000

Shader Quality – Lowest

Image Effects Settings

Brightness/Coloring – Enabled

Motion Blur- Disabled

Vignette – Disabled

ADS Effect – Disabled

Contrast Intensity – 100

While these settings apply to the most up-to-date gaming laptops, you can generally get a solid performance by using a variation of the values listed above. If the controller inputs aren’t being read fast enough or the shadows don’t quite align with the things they’re cast by, mess around with their settings until they look and feel right. With a bit of tweaking, you should be able to see the blocky buildings of BattleBit Remastered crumble without losing the match to a game crash.

Best Video Settings in BattleBit Remastered

BattleBit Remastered also offers several video settings labeled Potato, Low, Medium, High, and Ultra. If you’re confident your computer can handle higher graphic settings, you can raise your video a level or two. Alternatively, if your PC can’t maintain a consistent level of performance, you can lower your video setting and hope your match runs smoothly.

- This article was updated on June 20th, 2023