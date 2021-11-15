Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone Beginner Guide: 5 Tips to Master the Mode

Hazard Zone is an exciting new mode introduced in Battlefield 2042, in which players are tasked with retrieving and extracting Data Drives for Dark Market Credits. These credits can then be spent on weapons and gear to use next time you decide to play. In this guide, we’ve put together five tips to help you master Hazard Zone in Battlefield 2042 that will have you drowning in Credits in no time.

Five Tips to Master Hazard Zone in Battlefield 2042

In no particular order, here are our top five tips for Battlfield 2042’s Hazard Zone. From teamwork to credit spending, mastering these five things will allow you to safely extract Data Drives in (almost) every game.

Hazard Zone Tip #1 – Don’t go solo

If you’ve played Hazard Zone in Battlefield 2042 already, you’ve undoubtedly seen a member of your squad rush ahead and get themselves swiftly killed before picking up a Data Drive. Don’t be that guy. Teamwork is detrimental in Hazard Zone and you should stick with your squad at all times. If you’re playing with friends, communicate with them often. If you’re in a match with random teammates, you can use the in-game callouts or the text chat.

When every member of your squad dies, the game ends and no Data Drives will be counted. It’s imperative that you’re able to back your team up and revive them if needed. Getting overwhelmed is easy with the number of opposing forces Hazard Zone throws at you and the extra firepower is always needed, especially when extracting. Data Drives are also dropped when a player dies, so being closeby ensures that your total number of Drives won’t drop.

Hazard Zone Tip #2 – Pick a role that compliments the team

There are no official roles in Battlefield 2042, but designating yourself to a certain loadout that compliments your team is important. Each member of the team should have a job or two that they’re expected to perform, such as healing, sniping, Data Drive scouting or enemy spotting. Specialists all have unique quirks that allow them to perform specific jobs, such as Falck, who can heal at range and revive team mates at full health and Casper, who can scout ahead using his OV-P Recon Drone.

We recommend having a team member that can snipe, another that can heal, one for defence and another specialising in assault. Falck is a perfect healer, while Casper is perfect for sniping. Either Boris or Irish can work for defending, which is most useful when waiting to extract. Boris’ SG-36 Sentry Gun is definitely a force to be reckoned with.

If you can’t communicate with your team, take note of the loadout and specialist chosen while choosing yours. Having a healer is the most important, so the role has landed in your hands if nobody else has chosen one.

Hazard Zone Tip #3 – Don’t be afraid to spend

The better the equipment you have, the more likely you are to win. Don’t be afraid to spend your Black Market Credits on gear that compliments your team, or weapons that you perform the best with. You can earn back the Credits you spent and more if you come prepared.

It’s important to understand that you lose the items you bought at the end of the game, though. Pick the items that work the best with your role and add what is currently missing to the team. If nobody has a way to destroy vehicles, pick a Recoilless M5. If nobody is using a sniper, feel free to pick one. Some weapons and gear require you to level up, so sum up what weapons and gear work well together at your current level.

If you need tips on earning more credits, visit our guide on the ‘Best Way to Earn Dark Market Credits‘.

Hazard Zone Tip #4 – The enemy of your enemy is your friend

It sounds counterintuitive, but trust us on this one. Hang back when satellites drop, or from areas with Data Drives. Let a fight play out between your enemies and attack them when they’re at their weakest. Ammo and staying alive are both extremely important factors in Hazard Zone, so why waste bullets and put your life on the line by rushing in? Take it slow and tactical and you’ll eventually start to notice the benefit of doing so. You can also take this time to scout for enemy snipers and more Data Drives.

Hazard Zone is about smart plays, rather than brute firepower. But big guns can certainly help, too.

Hazard Zone Tip #5 – Get a vehicle

Vehicles are extremely strong in Battlefield 2042, especially in Hazard Zone. Firstly, vehicles with weapons can pack a punch and wipe out entire squads that are caught off-guard. In early games, before skill-based matchmaking comes into play, many squads won’t even pack anti-vehicle weaponry and can become overwhelmed from a single vehicle. It also keeps you protected from gunfire, which is especially important when staying alive is critical to winning.

Secondly, the speed at which vehicles can get you to the Extraction Point can make or break matches. Either by arriving early and defending your position, or arriving just-in-time to wipe out the weakened team and jump on the transport yourselves. So, make sure to activate Vehicle Uplinks you find throughout the map and use your deployments wisely.

Good luck out there, Non-Pat.

Battlefield 2042 is set to release on the 19th of November for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.