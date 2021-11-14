Battlefield 2042: How to Extract in Hazard Zone

Battlefield 2042 brings with it a whole new way to play with ‘Hazard Zone’, a mode where players are tasked to retrieve and extract Data Drives in exchange for ‘Dark Market Credits‘, which can be used to purchase weapons and gear next time you play. In this guide, we’ll detail exactly how to extract in Battlefield 2042‘s Hazard Zone, so you can reap those precious rewards.

How to Extract in Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone

You won’t be able to extract when you first start a match of Battlefield 2042‘s Hazard Zone, allowing you time to search for Data Drives. These can be found in key map locations, which are detailed in the Mission Area Debriefing before deployment. You can also use a Data Drive Scanner, if picked as your Gadget, which shows the distance and number of Data Drives in the area scanned. Make sure to communicate with your squad, as you will lose the game if everyone in the team is eliminated.

Extraction One

After a little while of scavenging, Extraction One will begin and the timer will start to count down. Extraction One will be marked as ‘E1’ on the map, which is where you’ll need to head in order to extract the Data Drives you have collected thus far. It will take a little while for transport to arrive and enemies will be on your tail, so be aware of your surroundings and don’t go alone. Use a Squad Redeploy if you have one. You will gain credit for the total number of Drives extracted by your whole squad, even if you died.

Enter the Condor transport with the rest of your squad and the game will end. You will then be rewarded Dark Market Credits and EXP based on how many Data Drives your squad successfully extracted. If you miss the first Extraction, Extraction Two will take place around five minutes after the end of the first extraction period and is your last chance to bank your Drives.

Extraction Two

Whether accidentally you accidentally missed the first window, or are saving up Data Drives, Extraction Two will be your last chance to get those Drives out safely. The premise is exactly the same as Extraction 1; get to the extraction point and have your whole squad board the Condor before it leaves. Extraction Two will be marked as ‘E2’ on the map when it’s available. If you miss Extraction 2, it’s game over. None of the Data Drives you obtained will count, but you’ll still gain XP for feats performed in the match, like healing squad members and killing enemies.

The Dark Market Credits you earn can be spent the next time you decide to play Hazard Zone and will accumulate throughout your Battlefield 2042 career. Check out our guide on Using Attachments and Weapons in Hazard Zone for more information on how to spend Credits effectively and use weapon attachments.

Battlefield 2042 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2021