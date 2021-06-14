Fans of Battlefield have long been able to enjoy the game’s installments, offering high levels of fidelity and beauty through its worlds, weapons, and classes. There’s truly no better game to showcase large-scale warframe across massive landscapes, and the Levolution tech adds to this heavily. This is no different with Battlefield 2042, which seeks to up the bar both in graphical prowess and power, as seen in its recent cinematic and gameplay trailers. With its release on October 22, 2021, you may be wondering if you’ll have a powerful enough machine to try all the new things. As such, we’ve compiled the system requirements for Battlefield 2042, which can be found below.
Battlefield 2042 System Requirements on PC
Minimum
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Ryzen 3 1300X or better / i5 6600k or better
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics (GPU): GeForce GTX 1050 or better / AMD Radeon 7970 / R9280X or better
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 50 GB available space
Recommended
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Ryzen 7 2700X or better / i7-7700 or better
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics (GPU): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or better / RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 580 or better
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 50 GB available space
Surprisingly enough, the Battlefield 2042 system requirements are low considering how beautiful the game looked in its promotional material. With that being said, there are a few factors as to why. The first being that the optimization teams at DICE are especially good at their job, meaning the game can run silky smooth on a wide variety of hardware. The other reason is the lack of a single-player or battle royale mode as most may have originally expected. This means the team doesn’t have to take those into account when considering the hit on performance or file size.
Battlefield 2042 will release on October 22, 2021 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. You can preorder the game here.