Battlefield 2042 Weapon Mastery Grind: Fastest Ways to Level Up Guns

Getting both the skins and attachments you want for your guns in Battlefield: 2042 is no easy grind. Getting weapon XP can be even harder if you need a specific attachment on your gun in order to do well with it. Of course, you can’t even begin to grind weapons if you are running into Error 2002g when trying to get into matches. Once you make it into a game of Battlefield: 2042, you will need to get hundreds of kills in order to unlock all the attachments and even more to unlock all the skins. Luckily, we’ve got some tips you can follow to get weapon XP.

Ways to quickly get Weapon XP in Battlefield 2042

Play bot games

This will only work to unlock the first couple of attachments. It seems once you start working toward the weapon mastery achievements bot kills will no longer count. However, to quickly unlock the first few scopes nothing beats a quick bot game. You will still gain overall level XP, so you can use bot games to unlock new weapons and vehicles to customize.

Play close-quarter maps

This means you will mostly be playing rush through the portal. You will need to check and map sure the portal game you are joining is set to the Battlefield: 2042 era in order to use the weapons you want to gain weapon xp for. Rush maps are great places to farm kills. They are small maps and force one team to constantly push into the other. If you are in the mood for conquest try to play maps like Discarded and Kaleidoscope.

Stick to close quarters objectives

On the larger conquest maps, it can be hard to quickly get xp as you need to run from point to point and will have to deal with vehicles. the simple way to rack up tons of kills on larger maps is to find a high contested objective and stick around there. Preferably, the object you play at should have a building you can be in to escape tanks and aircraft. Objectives like C1 on Renewal and D1 and D2 on Orbital are good areas for this.

Of course, the best way to gain weapon XP is to get comfortable with the weapon. even if you are uncomfortable using a weapon you will get the kills with time. However, if you don’t want to wait hundreds of hours of normal gameplay to get what you want make sure to follow the tips above. Of course, if you are still trying to unlock a specific weapon make sure to check out our weapon unlock guide as well as our other Battlefield: 2042 guides.

Battlefield 2042 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 15th, 2021