Bayonetta 3: Can You Play on the Steam Deck?

Bayonetta 3 is out now and people are wondering if they can play it on the Steam Deck. While the Nintendo Switch OLED Model is great, the Steam Deck is a portable mini-computer. Here is if you can play Bayonetta 3 on the Steam Deck.

Is Bayonetta 3 Playable on the Steam Deck?

Unfortunately, Bayonetta 3 is not playable on the Steam Deck. Bayonetta 3 is an IP owned by Nintendo and, like many other video game companies, they keep their games close to the chest.

Bayonetta 3 will likely never get ported over to the PC and, therefore, will never be legally playable on the Nintendo Switch. That said, there are ways around that.

Since the Steam Deck is a portable mini-computer, you can emulate games on it. Whether those games are retro classics or using PlayStation Remote Play, you can emulate your favorite games on the Steam Deck.

Though emulation is possible, we recommend playing Bayonetta 3 on the Nintendo Switch. By purchasing it and playing it there, you won’t get into any trouble.

Legally, playing Bayonetta 3 on anything that isn’t a Nintendo Switch can get you into trouble. Emulation is great when it is safe, but the best way to play Bayonetta 3 is on the Nintendo Switch.

Plus, the Nintendo Switch has all of the functionality of a Steam Deck. Though it may run a little better on a Steam Deck, you can enjoy finding Halos in Bayonetta 3 Nintendo Switch.

There are some games that are easily playable on Steam Deck like Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves. However, Bayonetta will never be one of those games that fits naturally on the Steam Deck.

If, by some miracle, Nintendo starts porting their games over to PC, we will let you know. For now, you can only enjoy Bayonetta 3 on the Nintendo Switch.

Bayonetta 3 is available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2022