Can You Play Uncharted: Legacy of Theives on Steam Deck?

While the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection has been made available on the PlayStation family of consoles for quite some time now, you’ll finally be able to experience these amazing adventures on your PC for the first time. If you’re one of the lucky ones that have gotten their hands on a Steam Deck, you may be wondering if you’ll be able to take this title on the road with you.

Let’s dive right in and find out if you’ll be able to play alongside Nathan Drake in his adventures on the go, as we find out if this excellent collection is compatible with your Steam Deck! Here is everything you’ll need to know before trying to jump in for some spelunking on the go!

Can You Play Uncharted On Steam Deck?

If you’re hoping that this collection can be taken with you anywhere you go, you’ll be happy to know that it is fully compatible with the Steam Deck. You’ll be able to take these excellent adventures with you, no matter where you go. Be it if you’re on the train, or on your couch, you’ll be able to help Nathan Drake in all of his adventures before diving in and giving Chloe a hand in her own.

You’ll also be able to utilize some of the more unique features that the Steam Deck has to offer, including Gyro Aim. Being able to pop a headshot with your thumbs is one thing, but being able to utilize the motion capabilities to bring the pain to your enemies feels excellent. You’ll find that the game runs perfectly and looks crispy, so you won’t need to sacrifice much to make this happen.

Having Day One compatibility with the Steam Deck is an excellent feature, so you won’t need to worry about being chained to your computer chair to make this adventure your own. Make sure that you’ve grabbed a spare SD card, as the game is quite meaty.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves will be available on October 19 for PC, and is available now on PlayStation 5.

