Where-to-Find-Halos-in-Bayonetta-3

Halos are considered a scarce currency in Bayonetta 3, unlike the previous two games, which relied on them so firmly. But due to their limited nature, finding them can be a slight hassle. However, having Halos is the only way players will be able to unlock certain cosmetics, alongside gaining access to several features from the Gates of Hell Bar. Because of the number of cosmetic items available for each character and how expensive some of them are, Halos are essential for anyone to collect. So read on to find out where you can get your hands on them and the best way to farm them.

How to Get Halos in Bayonetta 3

Halos can only be obtained by defeating angel-type enemies, which will occasionally spawn throughout each chapter. Therefore, the best method to farm for Halos is to repeatedly clear through Chapter Three, Verse One, where angels must be defeated to progress to the next area. The amount of halos you have obtained is visible on the top right-hand side of the screen next to your standard currency, so you’ll be able to track how much you make each time you repeat this chapter. Once you get the results for the verse, you can press start, go to chapter select, and restart the chapter to continue farming.

Another valuable way to cash out as many Halos is through Jeanne’s mini-game, which can be accessed after completing Side Chapter 4. Once you’ve beaten this chapter, you will gain access to an additional mini-game within Gates of Hell, which will allow players to complete arcade-style stages in return for some Halos. The tougher the challenge, the higher the reward, but you will only receive them after completing the round successfully. Since Rodin will only accept Halos as a form of payment for treasure instead of standard Homonculous Cores, it’s best to start farming as soon as possible.

Bayonetta 3 is available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2022