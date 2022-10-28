Bayonetta 3: How to Unlock and Equip New Outfits

Even though Bayonetta 3 has a lot to look forward to within its combat and a lot of new mechanics introduced to the game, it’s easy to say that outfits also play a big part in general enjoyment. During your time in the game, you will gain access to various new styles, much like previous Bayonetta games. However, there are a few strings attached when it comes to equipping these items and being able to see them on your character. So read on to discover everything you need to know about cosmetic items.

How to Access New Outfits in Bayonetta 3

Unlocking new outfits can be done through Mirror Items, which must be purchased from Rodin’s Shop with Halos. Each item costs 4,000 Halos, which is pretty steep given how infrequently you will come across them. Halos will drop when you defeat angels in combat, but the appearance of angels is minimal. So it’s best to save up for the cosmetic items you want rather than trying to buy them all. You can also purchase individual t-shirts for Viola for 2,490 Halos each.

New outfits can be equipped by pressing the – Button on any level to bring up the menu and Press R to sift through until you reach the costumes tab. From here, you can select any of the outfits you have unlocked for various characters and apply them to appear in-game. Once you have equipped the outfit, you will also be able to change the colors to suit your style, adding a fun personal touch to every outfit. Color pallets must also be purchased for 1,000 Halos.

However, it’s essential to remember that you cannot change your outfit until you have fully completed the storyline of Bayonetta 3. So, unfortunately, you will have to go through the entire game before accessing costume changes. However, you can still unlock Mirror Items and purchase them via Gates of Hell before the end.

Bayonetta 3 is available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2022