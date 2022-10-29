Bayonetta 3: How to Customize All Outfits and Costumes

Unsurprisingly, Bayonetta 3‘s main character is just as stylish as ever. Bayonetta is featured in a new outfit in this latest title, giving her a never-before-seen look as she battles Homunculi. Players can also unlock new outfits as they play through the game, granting them more variety in their appearance. These alternate looks are surprisingly customizable, and they can be altered as soon as the player is able to access different costumes. It’s possible to customize practically all outfits in Bayonetta 3 including the one you start the game in.

How can Players Customize their Outfits in Bayonetta 3?

As soon as alternate costumes are unlocked, you can access them by checking out the Costumes tab in the in-game menu. If you’ve been upgrading skills for your weapons, the Costumes tab will be just to the right of that one. Customizing your outfit from there is just as simple as changing it. You’ll be able to access alternate colors for your outfit, hair, and even glasses. If you get a good combination going, you might actually want to turn on Naive Angel Mode just to get a better view of your personal style.

You won’t be able to change much outside of hair color at first. New colors and outfits must be purchased at the Gates of Hell shop, and more will become available as you progress further into the game. Once you unlock the first major outfit change, you can purchase a mirror for Halos at the shop. The timing of further new outfit unlocks should be pretty obvious from that point on, and you’ll be able to get a good view of them before needing to purchase them for yourself. Keep your eye out for angel fights and take advantage of Bayonetta 3’s wide range of customization options!

Bayonetta 3 is a Nintendo Switch exclusive.

- This article was updated on October 29th, 2022