How Many Chapters Are in Bayonetta 3?

With Bayonetta 3 being released eight years after its predecessor, players are keen to learn whether or not the wait has been worth it. With a highly anticipated game, one of the main questions players are asking is how much time they will have with the game, especially since there is such a wide variety of new characters and ideas to explore. Each new area you explore is introduced as a new Chapter, so read on to find out how many chapters Bayonetta 3 offers.

How Many Chapters to Expect from Bayonetta 3

With the alphaverse expanding in Bayonetta 3 alongside introducing some new characters, there are many storylines for you to sink your teeth into. In total, there are 14 main story chapters to follow. To keep things fresh, you won’t just be stuck playing as Bayonetta, and you’ll get to try your hand playing as Viola and other variants from different realities. In addition, Jeanne has four essential side chapters to complete, but since they aren’t as significant to the story, they aren’t counted toward the final total.

Additionally, the game offers several side missions and introductory levels outside the central gameplay. Collecting all three Umbran Tears of Blood from each chapter will unlock an additional challenge for the chapter, which you will be able to access from the map, known as “Phenomenal Remnant.” While this isn’t an extra chapter in any sense, it’s still a fun extra bit to engage with when you have completed the chapter prior.

Due to the amount of content within the game, it will take around 15 hours to beat, or if you are a perfectionist and want to spend a lot of time making sure you collect all of its extensive collectibles, you’ll be looking at around 20 to 25 hours of gameplay. If you miss any collectibles within a chapter, you will be able to replay once completed, but bear in mind there are no checkpoints, so you will have to play the entire chapter for your progress to count.

Bayonetta 3 is available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2022