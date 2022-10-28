Bayonetta 3: Where to Find the Echoes of Memory Bowl-Off Archive

As you make your way through Bayonetta 3, you will notice the scale of how many collectibles there are to discover in almost every map area you explore. Outside of Discs and Figure Boxes, you can collect Archives that provide a slightly more in-depth look into the story of Bayonetta and piece together how she found herself in this location. The Bowl-Off Archive is available to find very early on within the title, yet it is tucked away in a reasonably hard-to-reach place, so read on to discover how you can collect it.

How to Reach the Bowl-Off Archive in Bayonetta 3

Once you’ve entered Tokyo: Shibuya, there are several side streets to dip down, which tend to hide away some collectibles or side quests to discover. Once you’ve defeated the enemies surrounding the 101 Building, head to the side street to the right of the giant billboard instead of entering the building, and you will come face to face with a Congestus. As you approach it, it will revert Bayonetta to a younger state and rid her of her weapons and magic, including summoning Infernal Demons.

The only way you’ll be able to defeat this enemy is by getting as close as possible and pushing it over. After doing this, you’ll be able to use it to manipulate time and reconstruct the Bowling Alley. However, rather than turning time back to when the building was fully intact, you will need to manipulate the rubble to form a staircase to the top, where the archive is found. When climbing the wreckage, you’ll need to make sure Young Bayonetta can either jump and land flat or wall jump to make sure you waste no time scrambling. This is one of the more restrictive time challenges, so it’s vital to get it right.

You’ll have around 17 seconds to scale the rubble and get to the top of the building before everything returns to the modern day. If you don’t grab the Archives quickly enough, they will be sealed beneath a mountain of bricks, and you will have to repeat the challenge. It’s simple to repeat if you don’t complete it in time, but you must ensure you position the rubble just right to avoid disaster.

Bayonetta 3 is available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2022