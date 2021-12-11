Update 1.51 has arrived for Beat Saber, and here’s the full information of the change added with this patch. This particular update includes the Lady Gaga Music Pack for the experience and also has a number of tweaks and fixes to the game on top of one of the previous patches. The following section will list the official patch notes and wording of the update. Here’s everything new with Beat Saber update 1.51.

Beat Saber Update 1.51 Patch Notes

Lady Gaga Music Pack just launched in Beat Saber with 10 energizing hits and a custom new environment. Get up and dance with us! The music pack is now available for purchase as additional content to the game. The update also includes several tweaks and fixes.Check our track list:

Alejandro – Lady Gaga

Bad Romance – Lady Gaga

Born This Way – Lady Gaga

Just Dance (feat. Colby O’Donis) – Lady Gaga, Colby O’Donis

Paparazzi – Lady Gaga

Poker Face – Lady Gaga

Rain On Me (with Ariana Grande) – Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande

Stupid Love – Lady Gaga

Telephone (feat. Beyoncé) – Lady Gaga, Beyoncé

The Edge Of Glory – Lady Gaga

That is all of the official patch notes with the additions and changes made to the game with this particular patch. The inclusion of the latest music pack will be a great piece of information to receive for Lady Gaga fans across the world. It is also following the trend of more musicians/artists and bands working on and allowing their music to be brought into games for players to listen to and enjoy it within a world of their choosing.

Beat Saber is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Beat Saber Steam blog page.

- This article was updated on December 11th, 2021