Pokemon Go Ed Sheeran Event: Spawns, Performance, Avatar Items, and More

Pokémon Go has seen its fair share of events over its illustrious and grandeur history. The latest event to arrive in the experience is an Ed Sheeran collaboration that will bring his music to the world and ultimately give you as the player a chance to snatch up all of the exciting rewards that can be gained during the course of its time in the game. The Pokémon Go Ed Sheeran event will commence today, the 22nd of November, at 11:00 AM PST, 7:00 PM GMT, and conclude on Tuesday the 30th of November at 11:00 PST, 7:00 PM GMT once again. This great deal of time will allow you to work your way through all the event celebrations with style and ease.

How to Watch the Pokémon Go Ed Sheeran Performance

If you are wanting to watch the main performance that is being prepared exclusively for the game, then you will be able to watch it by firstly ensuring the event has started then navigating to the in-game news section and choosing the performance to watch. All of the songs that will be featured are as follows:

Overpass Graffiti

Thinking Out Loud

Perfect

First Times

Shivers

Bad Habits

All of those songs will be sung by Ed Sheeran for you to hear once again but performed specifically for your favourite game. There have been more artist and band crossovers with games in recent years.

Pokémon Go Ed Sheeran Event Bonuses and Rewards

Every night during the event, ‘Overpass Graffiti’ will be playing in-game and on top of this, to celebrate the fact that Ed Sheeran chooses water Pokémon as his starters, the event will include all of the ‘Water-type first-partner Pokémon’ in the game to catch appearing with some even having exclusive looks dressing up fancy for the event. The Pokémon that will be appearing more frequently are Oshawott, Piplup, Mudkip, and Totodile. Furthermore, there will also be a chance that you encounter Froakie and even Squirtle wearing sunglasses in the game…yes..sunglasses!

If you are wanting to encounter this exclusive Squirtle you will first have to complete the event field research tasks that will be featured when the event starts. You will also have a chance to encounter a shiny sunglasses Squirtle if you find them.

It isn’t only the Pokémon that will be getting extra customization during this event. Your player avatar will be getting just as many customization options to fit the events theming. You will be able to obtain an exclusive sweatshirt for wearing by entering a redeemable code. The code is VVM87WGMMUZHTB8X and once entered it will unlock the ‘「＝」 Sweatshirt’. The code will only be active during the event so be sure to redeem it in-game as soon as possible once the event starts.

Notably, water-themed stickers will also be available along with the opportunity of navigating to the store and purchasing the free ‘Event Box’ which will include 10 Razz Berries, 10 Pinap Berries, and even a Lure Module. There is a host of items to pick up during this celebratory event.

Will you be taking part in the Pokémon Go Ed Sheeran event?

Pokémon Go is available to download now for free on IOS and Android.